 

Clinical infection expert Dr Monique Andersson MD to join UK advisory board of Prenetics leading international digital, diagnostics and SARS-CoV-2 testing corporation

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenetics, the international health and diagnostics business which is leading testing for SARS-CoV-2 in centres across the world to open up ports of entry and other sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Monique Andersson to its UK advisory board.

Dr Andersson, a Dutch and South African national, is a Consultant in Clinical Infection at the Oxford University NHS Foundation Trust in Oxford.  She is an Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer in Microbiology at the University of Oxford, visiting professor to Oxford Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research (OSCAR) and an Extraordinary Associate Professor of Medical Virology at the University of Stellenbosch, Cape Town, South Africa. Building on her experience as Director of the Microbiology Laboratory at the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, she is now pioneering innovative diagnostics for infectious diseases, based at the OSCAR.

Dr Andersson said: "I am delighted to be joining the advisory board at Prenetics, who are leading the testing programmes to get Britain back to work. They are positioned at the interface of innovation, academic excellence and public health benefit. The development of innovative diagnostics is the focus of our work at OSCAR, where we are thinking not just about the present pandemic, but about those infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people in resource poor settings.  I look forward to working with the other advisers to maximise the impact of Prenetics in the UK and beyond."

Avi Lasarow, CEO of Prenetics for the UK, Middle East and Africa, said: "Monique Andersson brings further heft to our IP core and independence of approach. Her experience working both in the laboratory and in the clinic, in both resource rich and resource poor settings brings an important perspective to our work. Oxford is leading much of best practice internationally in the fight against Covid. We believe our recent acquisition of Oxsed, a spin-out company from Oxford University and OSCAR which has developed an accurate and quick SARS-CoV-2 test, may be the most cost effective way forward for SARS-COV-2 community screening."

ABOUT PRENETICS

Prenetics is a leading global genetic testing and digital health company. Prenetics operates its direct to consumer genomics business via its two brands, CircleDNA in Asia and DNAFit in Europe. The company has a team of over 150 people and is spread across ten offices in Asia, Europe and South Africa.

Prenetics has received over US$60-million in strategic funding from Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, Ping An and more. Prenetics' mission is to help people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with personalised, predictive, and preventive measures in the form of the latest, proven innovations in DNA and mobile technology. For more information, visit www.prenetics.com and www.circledna.com



