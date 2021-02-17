Oiltanking and Operail - A New Partnership on Finnish Railroads

Kotka, February 17, 2021 - Oiltanking announced today the signing of a new partnership concerning the transport of chemicals on the Vainikkala-Kotka route.

The partners agreed that Operail Finland Oy will be responsible for the safe, reliable and efficient rail transport of chemicals to Oiltanking's terminal facilities in Kotka and other logistical services at the terminal. The annual freight volume of the new cooperation is estimated to exceed 1 million tons. Due to their proximity to the border Oiltanking Finland's terminal in Kotka and the facilities in Hamina are considered a gateway to and from Russia. They mainly serve as an important hub for Russian chemical flows; various products enter via rail, are stored in heatable and insulated tanks and forwarded via truck or vessels.

"With Oiltanking's experience in providing safe, efficient and reliable services in the field of tank storage logistics and Operail's track record in offering customized and flexible transport services to its clients, we look forward to building a successful long-term partnership," commented Merja Porkka, Terminal Manager Mussalo, Oiltanking Finland Oy. "Over the past months, both teams have worked intensely to ensure a smooth transition of rail transport services to our new partner Operail without any disruption of Oiltanking's business with our customers."

"We are very pleased to be part of this exciting cooperation and to pursue our shared goal of growth," added Tero Kähkönen, Operations Manager at Oiltanking Finland. "Both companies have placed great emphasis on ensuring that the highest safety and environmental standards for the transport of fuels and chemicals are met, and safety trainings and audits are regularly conducted."

Paul Lukka, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Operail Finland and a member of the Management Board of Operail Group, called the partnership another significant milestone in the still short history of the Group's Finnish operations. "We are moving forward with giant leaps in Finland and executing our strategy as planned. We are grateful to Oiltanking Finland for the trust they have placed in us, and we will do our best to meet their expectations." said Lukka. Operail Finland, a subsidiary of the international transport and logistics company Operail, commenced operations in November last year.

Oiltanking GmbH is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading, and logistics of energy & chemicals. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for petroleum products, gases, and chemicals worldwide. The company owns and operates 64 terminals in 24 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific including China and India. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of 20 million cbm. www.oiltanking.com

Operail is an international transport and logistics company whose main areas of operation are freight transport, the construction and repairing of locomotives, and the rental of rolling stock. The company employs close to 600 people. In addition to the parent company AS Operail, the Operail group includes the freight wagon rental companies AS Operail Leasing and Operail Leasing Finland Oy as well as the Finnish railway transport company Operail Finland Oy. www.operail.com

