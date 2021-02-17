 

Perficient Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 15:45  |  42   |   |   

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, was named in The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list in the Leader category by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support.

“We’re honored to be designated a global outsourcing leader by the IAOP,” said Kevin Sheen, vice president, Perficient. “At Perficient, we’re focused on building a world-class global delivery model that brings the best professionals together across time zones to deliver transformative digital solutions that move businesses forward. This recognition from the IAOP validates our commitment to being a trusted partner in the industry and our drive for excellence in our global delivery.”

The need for businesses to adapt and innovate rapidly has become a critical imperative. Perficient provides an optimized global delivery approach combining onshore, nearshore, and offshore capabilities to help businesses enable competitive advantage while increasing agility and speed to market. Perficient’s global delivery professionals deploy their expertise and an Agile methodology to achieve unprecedented results for businesses through systems and software development, quality assurance and testing, and ongoing post-delivery managed support.

Perficient has aggressively grown its global delivery capabilities, increasing headcount by more than 30% annually since 2014. With its broad North American presence now supplemented by colleagues in Latin America, India, China, Eastern Europe, and the UK, Perficient’s fully-integrated approach provides clients stability, security, and quality across teams, technologies, and time zones.

“Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional,” said Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP. “The Global Outsourcing 100 has done just that, and we’re proud to recognize Perficient.”

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors. The list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perficient Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 List Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, was named in The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list in the Leader category by the International …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Astrotech Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Ten Perficient Colleagues Designated as Sitecore MVPs