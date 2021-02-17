Perficient Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 List

“We’re honored to be designated a global outsourcing leader by the IAOP,” said Kevin Sheen, vice president, Perficient. “At Perficient, we’re focused on building a world-class global delivery model that brings the best professionals together across time zones to deliver transformative digital solutions that move businesses forward. This recognition from the IAOP validates our commitment to being a trusted partner in the industry and our drive for excellence in our global delivery.”

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, was named in The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list in the Leader category by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support.

The need for businesses to adapt and innovate rapidly has become a critical imperative. Perficient provides an optimized global delivery approach combining onshore, nearshore, and offshore capabilities to help businesses enable competitive advantage while increasing agility and speed to market. Perficient’s global delivery professionals deploy their expertise and an Agile methodology to achieve unprecedented results for businesses through systems and software development, quality assurance and testing, and ongoing post-delivery managed support.

Perficient has aggressively grown its global delivery capabilities, increasing headcount by more than 30% annually since 2014. With its broad North American presence now supplemented by colleagues in Latin America, India, China, Eastern Europe, and the UK, Perficient’s fully-integrated approach provides clients stability, security, and quality across teams, technologies, and time zones.

“Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional,” said Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP. “The Global Outsourcing 100 has done just that, and we’re proud to recognize Perficient.”

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors. The list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.