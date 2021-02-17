 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Increase its Marketing Budget to Support the Accelerated Growth in its E-Commerce Business Segment

New York, NY, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced a planned increase in the Company’s marketing budget, to support the accelerated growth in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment.  The Company generated strong (record setting) E-Commerce sales for its 3rdFiscal Quarter 2021 (Period: October 1 – December 31, 2020) and is pleased to report that halfway through this current Quarter, growth in its E-Commerce business has continued and accelerated.  The Company is confident about its business prospects for the remainder of calendar 2021 and beyond.  

In other news, the Company has now received more than 5,300 E-Commerce orders and is pleased with the steady increase in international orders.  A major corporate goal of the Company, for calendar year 2021, is to enhance its international presence and business opportunities.  To help achieve this, the Company has successfully configured its E-Commerce Platform to accept the following cryptocurrencies (as payment options): Bitcoin (BTC), Etherium (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dai (DAI), and Litecoin (LTC).

Lastly, the Company continues to realize important progress with respect to the ongoing development of its Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceutical Grade Chewing Gum.  The Company expects to provide shareholders with a material update, within the near term.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

