DGAP-News Further strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA welcomes the further strengthening of the free market capitalization of the BVB share in the current market environment - also with regard to future
regular reviews of the S-DAX index membership - through the recent sale of shares by PUMA SE (see our disclosure of the voting rights notification dated February 17th, 2021), which has also
informed us that it currently does not intend to sell further shares.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|English
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|aktie@bvb.de
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|DE0005493092
|549309
|SDAX
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1169128
