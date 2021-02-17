 

DGAP-News Further strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.02.2021, 16:05  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Further strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share

17.02.2021 / 16:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA welcomes the further strengthening of the free market capitalization of the BVB share in the current market environment - also with regard to future regular reviews of the S-DAX index membership - through the recent sale of shares by PUMA SE (see our disclosure of the voting rights notification dated February 17th, 2021), which has also informed us that it currently does not intend to sell further shares.

Dortmund, February 17th, 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

17.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1169128

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1169128  17.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1169128&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Further strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Further strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share 17.02.2021 / 16:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Borussia …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit ...
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung an institutionelle ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Reserven von Bright Rock steigen um 45%
DGAP-News: Intershop achieves profitable growth in FY 2020 and clearly expands cloud business
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong final quarter with 13% EBIT margin - Substantial growth momentum in ...
DGAP-News: Intershop erzielt im Geschäftsjahr 2020 profitables Wachstum und baut Cloud-Geschäft deutlich aus
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG bereitet sich auf künftiges Wachstum vor und erweitert seine ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie (deutsch)
16:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (deutsch)
13:07 Uhr
Schalke-Torhüter Fährmann:  Derby gegen BVB als Initialzündung für Klassenerhalt
10:42 Uhr
Eberl stellt klar:  Rose bleibt bis Saisonende - Keine Spieler zum BVB
06:35 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Formkrise versus Topform: BVB gegen Sevilla nur Außenseiter
05:49 Uhr
Als Außenseiter nach Sevilla: BVB vor schwerer Aufgabe
16.02.21
Frustabbau in Europa: BVB will in Sevilla 'wahres Gesicht zeigen'
16.02.21
SPORT: Lizenzierungsverfahren im Profifußball soll wieder aktiviert werden
16.02.21
BVB-Profi Delaney fehlt beim Abflug nach Sevilla

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:54 Uhr
118.012
Borussia Dortmund zurück an die Spitze!
20.12.20
3
Lauterbach vor Corona-Gipfel: Zuschauer in Stadien - 'realitätsfremd'
30.09.20
2
Vereinschef Watzke sieht BVB als 'Hochburg für Hochbegabte'
03.09.20
2
Söder: Fußballspiele vor Zuschauern 'schlechtes Signal'
04.08.20
3
BVB-Manager Zorc rechnet mit pünktlichem Trainingsauftakt von Sancho