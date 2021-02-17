DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Further strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share



17.02.2021 / 16:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA welcomes the further strengthening of the free market capitalization of the BVB share in the current market environment - also with regard to future regular reviews of the S-DAX index membership - through the recent sale of shares by PUMA SE (see our disclosure of the voting rights notification dated February 17th, 2021), which has also informed us that it currently does not intend to sell further shares.



Dortmund, February 17th, 2021