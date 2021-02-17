 

Wolters Kluwer TaxWise Online professional tax software featured among Accounting Today’s 2021 Top New Products

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced that its TaxWise Online professional tax software solution was recognized by Accounting Today in the Tax prep tools category of its 2021 Top New Products list. By integrating solutions such as TaxWise Mobile, eSignature, Client Portal, and Online Vault Document Storage, TaxWise Online helps tax preparers transform their practice into a completely virtual environment so they manage in-person contact to help safeguard the health of their clients during the pandemic and connect with them remotely in the future.

“We are honored that our TaxWise Online professional tax software was recognized as one of the 2021 Top New Products by Accounting Today,” said Shannon Bond, Vice President and Segment Leader, US Preparer Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. “The current tax season requires tax preparers to change how they work with clients. Our innovative TaxWise Online solution and its Virtual Tax Office provides tax preparers with tools they need to prepare tax returns, access and store their source documents, collect e-signatures, and securely share sensitive tax documents with their clients in a virtual format from anywhere, at any time.”

“With practitioners looking to get through the second filing season of the pandemic with as little in-person contact with clients as possible, tools like the new mobile interface for TaxWise Online will make all the difference,” noted Accounting Today editors.

TaxWise Online was specifically designed for tax professionals that need to be ready to access their tax returns and source documents remotely at any time. The TaxWise Virtual Tax Office features an easy-to-use TaxWise Mobile interview tool that allows their clients to choose how they want to complete their tax prep interview process and how they provide their source documents - from the comfort of their home, from their smartphone, or in-person at a tax office. TaxWise Mobile also helps tax preparers attract new clients via social media channels or web search. Clients can click on the preparer’s social media advertisement or a link on their website to visit a custom mobile website where they can start their tax prep interview process.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.



