BrandGraph Reaches 10 Million Influencers Analyzed

Platform Tops 1.2 Billion Pieces of Content, Adds TikTok Classifiers

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph platform has reached a new milestone, with content from 10 million social media influencers being analyzed and enriched by IZEA’s proprietary technology on an ongoing basis. The BrandGraph platform officially launched in March of 2020, reporting on 400 million pieces of content and 4.5 million influencers. In less than a year, it has grown to provide analysis of more than 10 million influencers and 1.2 billion pieces of content, with new content being added every ten seconds and new brands and classifiers being added daily.



Addition of TiKTok Account Classifiers

Interest in TikTok has grown dramatically over the past year, with brands both large and small creating a presence on the platform. IZEA has added initial support for BrandGraph classifiers to identify and benchmark social media content being produced about a brand’s account on TikTok. Reporting and benchmarking against these classifiers will be available to users in future releases.