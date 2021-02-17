BrandGraph Reaches 10 Million Influencers Analyzed
Platform Tops 1.2 Billion Pieces of Content, Adds TikTok Classifiers
Orlando, Florida, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier
provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph platform
has reached a new milestone, with content from 10 million social media influencers being analyzed and enriched by IZEA’s proprietary technology on an ongoing basis. The BrandGraph platform
officially launched in March of 2020, reporting on 400 million pieces of content and 4.5 million influencers. In less than a year, it has grown to provide analysis of more than 10 million
influencers and 1.2 billion pieces of content, with new content being added every ten seconds and new brands and classifiers being added daily.
Addition of TiKTok Account Classifiers
Interest in TikTok has grown dramatically over the past year, with brands both large and small creating a presence on the platform. IZEA has added initial support for BrandGraph classifiers to identify and benchmark social media content being produced about a brand’s account on TikTok. Reporting and benchmarking against these classifiers will be available to users in future releases.
“BrandGraph has become a core technology for IZEA,” commented Ted Murphy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IZEA. “The capabilities of the platform have grown immensely over the past year, both in functionality and in the sheer volume of data we are analyzing for brands. While we started this effort with a focus on consumer-packaged goods, we are now able to analyze brands ranging from Burger King to Bitcoin and everything in between.”
Slack and Microsoft Teams are also integrated into the BrandGraph platform. The integration allows BrandGraph users to monitor the social media content mentioning any indexed brand entity, topic, or individual. BrandGraph delivers daily or weekly social media benchmarking directly to the user via the messaging platforms to surface insights about brands of interest.
BrandGraph Data includes:
- Share of Voice
- Content Volume Rankings
- Top Content by Engagement Count & Rate
- Relative Category Content Volume
- Influencer Sponsorship Activity for Competitive Set
- Sponsored Content Composition
- Engagement Counts Over Time
- Associated and Tangential Brands
- Content Sentiment Analysis
- Influencer Engagement Pyramid
- Brand Super Fans
- Top Organic and Sponsored Influencers
In addition to a standalone application that marketers can license, BrandGraph data classification is integrated within IZEAx Unity Suite and IZEAx Discovery at no added cost to IZEAx customers. IZEAx leverages BrandGraph to analyze millions of social media accounts and visualizes that data through the VizSearch influencer discovery tool.
0 Kommentare