 

BrandGraph Reaches 10 Million Influencers Analyzed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 16:05  |  69   |   |   

Platform Tops 1.2 Billion Pieces of Content, Adds TikTok Classifiers

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph platform has reached a new milestone, with content from 10 million social media influencers being analyzed and enriched by IZEA’s proprietary technology on an ongoing basis. The BrandGraph platform officially launched in March of 2020, reporting on 400 million pieces of content and 4.5 million influencers. In less than a year, it has grown to provide analysis of more than 10 million influencers and 1.2 billion pieces of content, with new content being added every ten seconds and new brands and classifiers being added daily.

Addition of TiKTok Account Classifiers
Interest in TikTok has grown dramatically over the past year, with brands both large and small creating a presence on the platform. IZEA has added initial support for BrandGraph classifiers to identify and benchmark social media content being produced about a brand’s account on TikTok. Reporting and benchmarking against these classifiers will be available to users in future releases.

“BrandGraph has become a core technology for IZEA,” commented Ted Murphy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IZEA. “The capabilities of the platform have grown immensely over the past year, both in functionality and in the sheer volume of data we are analyzing for brands. While we started this effort with a focus on consumer-packaged goods, we are now able to analyze brands ranging from Burger King to Bitcoin and everything in between.”

Slack and Microsoft Teams are also integrated into the BrandGraph platform. The integration allows BrandGraph users to monitor the social media content mentioning any indexed brand entity, topic, or individual. BrandGraph delivers daily or weekly social media benchmarking directly to the user via the messaging platforms to surface insights about brands of interest.

BrandGraph Data includes:

  • Share of Voice
  • Content Volume Rankings
  • Top Content by Engagement Count & Rate
  • Relative Category Content Volume
  • Influencer Sponsorship Activity for Competitive Set
  • Sponsored Content Composition
  • Engagement Counts Over Time
  • Associated and Tangential Brands
  • Content Sentiment Analysis
  • Influencer Engagement Pyramid
  • Brand Super Fans
  • Top Organic and Sponsored Influencers

In addition to a standalone application that marketers can license, BrandGraph data classification is integrated within IZEAx Unity Suite and IZEAx Discovery at no added cost to IZEAx customers. IZEAx leverages BrandGraph to analyze millions of social media accounts and visualizes that data through the VizSearch influencer discovery tool.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BrandGraph Reaches 10 Million Influencers Analyzed Platform Tops 1.2 Billion Pieces of Content, Adds TikTok ClassifiersOrlando, Florida, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin