Freddie Mac Announces 2020 SHARP Award Winners

SHARP Awards Recognize Top Performance for Mortgage Servicers During Pandemic

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today the nine winners of its 2020 Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP)SM, which annually recognizes mortgage loan Servicers for superior servicing portfolio performance. SHARP is aligned with Freddie Mac’s Reimagine Servicing effort to transform the servicing landscape while focusing on outstanding customer service and positive efforts to prevent and alleviate loan delinquencies.



“Our Servicers’ dedication to assisting borrowers with mortgage relief options over the past year has helped hundreds of thousands of families keep their homes during the pandemic,” said Bill Maguire, Freddie Mac’s Vice President of Single-Family Servicing Management. “This is particularly commendable as the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on so many Americans. We’re committed to helping struggling homeowners until we are through this crisis and they are back on their feet. Beyond sustainable homeownership, the SHARP awards also represent quality servicing and risk management – and we’re excited to recognize the success of our clients.”