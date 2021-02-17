 

Freddie Mac Announces 2020 SHARP Award Winners

SHARP Awards Recognize Top Performance for Mortgage Servicers During Pandemic

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today the nine winners of its 2020 Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP)SM, which annually recognizes mortgage loan Servicers for superior servicing portfolio performance. SHARP is aligned with Freddie Mac’s Reimagine Servicing effort to transform the servicing landscape while focusing on outstanding customer service and positive efforts to prevent and alleviate loan delinquencies.

“Our Servicers’ dedication to assisting borrowers with mortgage relief options over the past year has helped hundreds of thousands of families keep their homes during the pandemic,” said Bill Maguire, Freddie Mac’s Vice President of Single-Family Servicing Management. “This is particularly commendable as the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on so many Americans. We’re committed to helping struggling homeowners until we are through this crisis and they are back on their feet. Beyond sustainable homeownership, the SHARP awards also represent quality servicing and risk management – and we’re excited to recognize the success of our clients.”

SHARP enables Servicers to make data driven operational decisions that advance their efforts to help borrowers, minimize credit risk and reduce their costs.

2020 SHARP Award Winners:

Clients servicing 200,000 or more Freddie Mac mortgages

  • Gold: PNC Bank
  • Silver: New Residential Mortgage LLC
  • Bronze: J.P. Morgan Chase Bank

Clients servicing between 75,000 and 199,999 Freddie Mac mortgages

  • Gold: PennyMac Corp
  • Silver: Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC
  • Bronze: PHH Mortgage Corporation

Clients servicing between 20,000 and 74,999 Freddie Mac mortgages.

  • Gold: PrimeLending A Plains Capital Co
  • Silver: CMG Mortgage, Inc
  • Bronze: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

SHARP is a rewards program based on a Servicer’s Servicer Success Scorecard ranking. Servicers that have more than 20,000 Freddie Mac master-serviced loans are automatically enrolled in SHARP, which provides performance incentives through rewards and recognition. Click here to learn more about the Freddie Mac SHARP program.

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

