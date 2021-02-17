Determination of interest rate trigger - Totalkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
17 February 2021
Determination of interest rate trigger
The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 April 2021.
The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds which can trigger maturity extension at next year’s refinancing has been fixed.
|ISIN
|Interest rate trigger
|DK000953067-7
|4.56%
Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, Group Treasury,
tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
