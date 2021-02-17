Offer Update

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021

Following strong demand for the Company’s shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021, which opened on 5 January 2021, the Board is pleased to announce that it has elected, at the current time, to exercise £1.5 million of its £3 million over-allotment facility referred to in the prospectus. Accordingly, the maximum amount that the Company can raise is increased from £14 million to £15.5 million (before issue costs).

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850

17 February 2021