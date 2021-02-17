SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

Bid date, 2021-02-19 Bid Submission Date 2021-02-19 Bid times 10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Offered Amount 50 billion SEK Maximum Permitted Bid Volume 12.5 billion SEK from an individual bidder Settlement Date 2021-02-23 Minimum Permitted Bid Volume 10 million SEK per bid Final Repayment Date 2025-02-24 Maximum Allocation 25 per cent of Offered Amount Allocation Time Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Repayment Date 2022-02-23 Option Repayment Date 1 2023-02-23 Option Repayment Date 2 2024-02-23 Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate Additional interest rate 0.10 per cent Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2021-02-17

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.