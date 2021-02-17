 

Vax-Immune Diagnostics Takes Innovative Women's Health Diagnostic Device to European Markets to Improve Maternal Group B Strep Testing Processes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 16:31  |  31   |   |   

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vax-Immune Diagnostics announces today it has received CE Mark approval for its first-in-class medical device, LabReady GBS. LabReady's Group B Strep product is the first in Vax-Immune Diagnostics' lineup of women's health solutions that helps avoid life-threatening complications and expensive consequences for mothers and their babies.

With CE Mark approval, LabReady is now available to European physicians, patients, and hospital systems. 

The brainchild of Dr. Leonard E. Weisman, renowned neonatologist, LabReady aims to protect patients from the dangers and costs of misdiagnosis by giving physicians and microbiology labs a safer, smarter, and more economical way to treat patients' samples.

"I have spent over 40 years watching newborns die or have developmental problems due to infections in the pregnant moms which could have been avoided. By using LabReady, infections can be detected prior to delivery, treated appropriately, thereby reducing infant mortality related to infection," states Dr. Weisman.

Vax-Immune Diagnostics estimates the LabReady solution will be available in European markets as soon as Summer 2021. LabReady will be available through provider channels, as well as in direct-to-consumer/home testing markets. Vax-Immune Diagnostics hopes to greatly decrease global infection mortality by making high-quality specimen collection accessible to everyone around the world.

For more information about LabReady by Vax-Immune Diagnostics, visit www.labready.com.

About Vax-Immune Diagnostics and LabReady:

Vax-Immune Diagnostics, founded by Dr. Leonard E. Weisman, is a healthcare technology company that has built the world's first and only fully-integrated specimen enrichment transport system, LabReady, to help the medical community quickly and more accurately detect infectious diseases.

Follow LabReady and Vax-Immune Diagnostics on Twitter: twitter.com/Lab_Ready, LinkedIn, or visit us at labready.com

Media Contact:

Eileen Litwin, Vax-Immune Diagnostics

eileen@vaximmune.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vax-Immune Diagnostics Takes Innovative Women's Health Diagnostic Device to European Markets to Improve Maternal Group B Strep Testing Processes HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vax-Immune Diagnostics announces today it has received CE Mark approval for its first-in-class medical device, LabReady GBS. LabReady's Group B Strep product is the first in Vax-Immune Diagnostics' lineup of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Baptist Health Federal Credit Union to deliver a robust digital banking experience with Finastra
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
SKF: Notice of Annual General Meeting
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) - Strong fourth quarter and record high full year results
Theragnostics Announces a research collaboration with Essen University Hospital to study THG-008 ...
Siniora Food Industries Company achieves a net profit of JD 7.1 million (USD 10 million) in 2020, a ...
CGTN：What is China's role in global fight against COVID-19?
NFC reader IC manufacturer Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with RFID specialist ...
Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
BioVaxys Announces Appointment of Corporate Advisor
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods