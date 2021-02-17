KAP AG STRENGTHENS EXTRUSION COATING EXPERTISE IN THE FLEXIBLE FILMS SEGMENT WITH ACQUISITION OF DUTCH COMPANY AERO COATED FABRICS B.V.



Fulda, 17 February 2021 - KAP AG ("KAP"), a listed, mid-sized industrial group, today announced the completion of an agreement to acquire a majority stake in AerO Coated Fabrics B.V. ("AerO") in the flexible films segment. AerO is a highly specialised extrusion company and manufacturer of thermoplastic composite materials based in the Netherlands. KAP holds an 80% stake that will be successively increased to 100%. The company, founded in 2017, has state-of-the-art production plants and an innovative range of products in the field of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liners (trenchless pipe rehabilitation), agricultural applications, partitioning systems and special flooring. The expertise and long-term experience of the management along with highly trained employees have enabled the company to successfully occupy highly attractive niche markets in a short space of time. Organisationally, AerO is attached to CaPlast Kunststoffverarbeitungs GmbH. AerO generates highly profitable sales in the single-digit million range and has consistently achieved disproportionally growth over the last years.



Frederik Schaefer, Head of flexible films segment and Managing Director of CaPlast GmbH: "We are delighted with this successful acquisition and are looking forward to working with our new colleagues. AerO and in particular its team are a perfect fit for KAP flexible films. This acquisition will enable us to expand our leading market position in attractive niche markets further and also tap into new niche markets with joint sales and development work. Joint developments in the field of thermoplastic elastomer (TPO) tarpaulins, for agricultural applications, for instance, are already showing initial successes and make us very confident about the future."

