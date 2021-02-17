 

UBS Sponsors 2,000 Students Through Goalsetter Foundation to Help Children Achieve Financial Freedom

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 16:30  |  44   |   |   

In an effort to help close the wealth gap for communities of color, UBS announced today that it is supporting Drafted, Goalsetter Foundation’s movement to put every child in America on the path to financial freedom. The movement commenced at the start of Black History Month in partnership with the National Basketball Players Association (“NBA”), with the goal of “drafting” one million Black and Latinx kids to be the next generation of savers and investors.

UBS will sponsor 2,000 students, selected by the Goalsetter Foundation. These students will receive access to savings and financial literacy content for five years. The foundation was founded by Tanya Van Court, a Black female entrepreneur, and engages children from all backgrounds by teaching them how to build their wealth and understand their finances.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Short
Basispreis 14,96€
Hebel 14,77
Ask 0,90
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 13,09€
Hebel 13,95
Ask 0,93
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“UBS is thrilled to be a part of the Goalsetter Foundation’s movement to get one million Black and Latinx kids saving,” said Jamie Sears, Head of Community Affairs & Corporate Responsibility, Americas at UBS. “The Drafted campaign is about creating a generation of asset builders with the potential to reduce the racial wealth gap. It’s not just about providing access to financial literacy tools. It will ultimately provide young people in communities of color with a meaningful opportunity to build generational wealth.”

“Developed with key gaming principles in mind, Goalsetter is a ground-breaking platform that pairs engaging, pop-culture content with financial education. In so doing, it brings communities of color a long-awaited solution to the dearth of engaging financial tools,” said Tanya Van Court, Founder and CEO of Goalsetter. “We are so grateful to UBS for being a catalyst in this movement, and creating a pathway for Black and Latinx youth to emerge as the next generation of savers and investors.”

Drafted was created based on research from leading educators, which showed that children with savings accounts— regardless of the amount invested—are six-times more likely to go to college and four-times more likely to own stocks as young adults1. The movement kicked off on February 1, 2021 with NBA players, including Chris Paul, Point Guard for the Phoenix Suns, who “drafted” children into the movement, challenging others to join.

“The Goalsetter Foundation provides incredible resources for today’s youth to take advantage of and I’m proud to be involved with this initiative,” said Adewale Ogunleye, Head of the Athletes and Entertainers Segment at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Growing up I knew very little, if anything, about financial literacy. This is the kind of program I wish I had access to when I was younger, as it may have changed how I handled my money later on in life. I can’t wait to see how this effort will change the lives of many children over the next five years.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UBS Sponsors 2,000 Students Through Goalsetter Foundation to Help Children Achieve Financial Freedom In an effort to help close the wealth gap for communities of color, UBS announced today that it is supporting Drafted, Goalsetter Foundation’s movement to put every child in America on the path to financial freedom. The movement commenced at the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Astrotech Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
12.02.21
ROUNDUP 2: ING verdient trotz Gewinneinbruch mehr als gedacht - Aktie legt zu
12.02.21
ROUNDUP: ING verdient trotz Gewinneinbruch mehr als gedacht - Aktie legt zu
10.02.21
UBS Launches Seven New 2x Leveraged US Factor ETNs
10.02.21
Redemption of UBS Group AG additional tier 1 instrument (ISIN: CH0317921697)
09.02.21
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI nach richtungslosem Handelstag leicht im Plus
08.02.21
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
05.02.21
USD 6.5 Billion Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Los Angeles
03.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK IM FOKUS: Schwarze Zahlen trotz Corona?
03.02.21
UBS:  Completion of the Share Repurchase Program 2018 - 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
50
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden