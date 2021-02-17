UBS Sponsors 2,000 Students Through Goalsetter Foundation to Help Children Achieve Financial Freedom

UBS will sponsor 2,000 students, selected by the Goalsetter Foundation. These students will receive access to savings and financial literacy content for five years. The foundation was founded by Tanya Van Court, a Black female entrepreneur, and engages children from all backgrounds by teaching them how to build their wealth and understand their finances.

In an effort to help close the wealth gap for communities of color, UBS announced today that it is supporting Drafted, Goalsetter Foundation’s movement to put every child in America on the path to financial freedom. The movement commenced at the start of Black History Month in partnership with the National Basketball Players Association (“NBA”), with the goal of “drafting” one million Black and Latinx kids to be the next generation of savers and investors.

“UBS is thrilled to be a part of the Goalsetter Foundation’s movement to get one million Black and Latinx kids saving,” said Jamie Sears, Head of Community Affairs & Corporate Responsibility, Americas at UBS. “The Drafted campaign is about creating a generation of asset builders with the potential to reduce the racial wealth gap. It’s not just about providing access to financial literacy tools. It will ultimately provide young people in communities of color with a meaningful opportunity to build generational wealth.”

“Developed with key gaming principles in mind, Goalsetter is a ground-breaking platform that pairs engaging, pop-culture content with financial education. In so doing, it brings communities of color a long-awaited solution to the dearth of engaging financial tools,” said Tanya Van Court, Founder and CEO of Goalsetter. “We are so grateful to UBS for being a catalyst in this movement, and creating a pathway for Black and Latinx youth to emerge as the next generation of savers and investors.”

Drafted was created based on research from leading educators, which showed that children with savings accounts— regardless of the amount invested—are six-times more likely to go to college and four-times more likely to own stocks as young adults1. The movement kicked off on February 1, 2021 with NBA players, including Chris Paul, Point Guard for the Phoenix Suns, who “drafted” children into the movement, challenging others to join.

“The Goalsetter Foundation provides incredible resources for today’s youth to take advantage of and I’m proud to be involved with this initiative,” said Adewale Ogunleye, Head of the Athletes and Entertainers Segment at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Growing up I knew very little, if anything, about financial literacy. This is the kind of program I wish I had access to when I was younger, as it may have changed how I handled my money later on in life. I can’t wait to see how this effort will change the lives of many children over the next five years.”