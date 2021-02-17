Conduent Transportation and Flowbird Selected to Equip Paris Ile-de-France Mobilités' Buses and Trams with Next-Generation Onboard Ticketing Platform

Guilherand-Granges, France, and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Project will benefit

the 12 million people living in the Paris region who make approximately 9

million trips every day on public transport



Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions

company Conduent Incorporated (https://www.conduent.com/) (Nasdaq: CNDT), and

Flowbird (https://www.flowbird.group/) , a French company specializing in urban

mobility payment methods, today announced that they have been selected by

Comutitres (http://www.comutitres.fr/) , on behalf of its members and the

transport authority Ile-de-France Mobilités, to replace all Ile-de-France bus

and tram onboard ticketing platforms with next-generation technology. The

Ile-de-France region has a population of approximately 12 million who take about

9 million trips every day on public transport.





Comutitres, which is in charge of ticket management for public (RATP, SNCF) andprivate (Optile) transport operators on behalf of Ile de France Mobilités, haschosen the Conduent-Flowbird alliance to install a modern onboard ticketingplatform to replace outdated equipment across the transit network. In this newlyawarded 10-year contract, Conduent and Flowbird will design, install andmaintain the driver consoles, ticket validators, central units and communicationdevices on board the region's public-transit vehicles."The modernization of the Ile-de-France ticketing system is continuing.Ile-de-France Mobilités aims to make life easier for the millions of peopleusing public transport in Ile-de-France thanks to some of the most modernticketing services in the world. This project is a new stage in our ambitiousstrategy to transform ticketing," said Laurent Probst, Managing Director ofIle-de-France Mobilités."It is a source of great pride for Comutitres to see, through this contract, theconvergence of the needs and requirements of transport operators in the Parisregion with the desire of Ile-de-France Mobilités to implement a common range ofticketing equipment and onboard systems," said Eric Lainé, Managing Director ofComutitres. "Conduent Transportation and Flowbird will help us to implement thedesired solution thanks to their experience and expertise in ticketing systemmodernization projects."This new onboard ticketing platform will be one of the largest of its kind basedon Information Technology for Public Transport ( ITxPT (https://itxpt.org/) )specifications, which are increasingly becoming an industry standard. The ITxPTassociation provides specifications and guidelines for open architecture, data