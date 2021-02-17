 

Conduent Transportation and Flowbird Selected to Equip Paris Ile-de-France Mobilités' Buses and Trams with Next-Generation Onboard Ticketing Platform

Guilherand-Granges, France, and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Project will benefit
the 12 million people living in the Paris region who make approximately 9
million trips every day on public transport

Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions
company Conduent Incorporated (https://www.conduent.com/) (Nasdaq: CNDT), and
Flowbird (https://www.flowbird.group/) , a French company specializing in urban
mobility payment methods, today announced that they have been selected by
Comutitres (http://www.comutitres.fr/) , on behalf of its members and the
transport authority Ile-de-France Mobilités, to replace all Ile-de-France bus
and tram onboard ticketing platforms with next-generation technology. The
Ile-de-France region has a population of approximately 12 million who take about
9 million trips every day on public transport.

Comutitres, which is in charge of ticket management for public (RATP, SNCF) and
private (Optile) transport operators on behalf of Ile de France Mobilités, has
chosen the Conduent-Flowbird alliance to install a modern onboard ticketing
platform to replace outdated equipment across the transit network. In this newly
awarded 10-year contract, Conduent and Flowbird will design, install and
maintain the driver consoles, ticket validators, central units and communication
devices on board the region's public-transit vehicles.

"The modernization of the Ile-de-France ticketing system is continuing.
Ile-de-France Mobilités aims to make life easier for the millions of people
using public transport in Ile-de-France thanks to some of the most modern
ticketing services in the world. This project is a new stage in our ambitious
strategy to transform ticketing," said Laurent Probst, Managing Director of
Ile-de-France Mobilités.

"It is a source of great pride for Comutitres to see, through this contract, the
convergence of the needs and requirements of transport operators in the Paris
region with the desire of Ile-de-France Mobilités to implement a common range of
ticketing equipment and onboard systems," said Eric Lainé, Managing Director of
Comutitres. "Conduent Transportation and Flowbird will help us to implement the
desired solution thanks to their experience and expertise in ticketing system
modernization projects."

This new onboard ticketing platform will be one of the largest of its kind based
on Information Technology for Public Transport ( ITxPT (https://itxpt.org/) )
specifications, which are increasingly becoming an industry standard. The ITxPT
association provides specifications and guidelines for open architecture, data
