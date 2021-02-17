GOGL – Acquisition of 18 dry bulk vessels and contemplated private placement of USD 338 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the "Company”) is contemplating to enter into a transaction (the "Transaction") for the acquisition of 18 modern scrubber fitted dry bulk vessels consisting of 10x Newcastlemaxes built 2019-21 and 8x Kamsarmaxes built 2020-21 (the "Vessels") from affiliates of Hemen Holding Limited, a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr. John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family ("Hemen"), the Company's largest shareholder. The Transaction will add significant scale to Golden Ocean’s operating fleet, contribute to reducing cash breakeven levels and is in line with the Company's fleet renewal strategy.

The total consideration payable for the Vessels is approximately USD 752 million (the "Transaction"). The completion of the Transaction is subject to completion of the Private Placement (as defined below).

Affiliates of Hemen has agreed to provide a loan facility of USD 414 million, corresponding to 55% of the purchase price, in order to give the Company time and flexibility to arrange long term financing for the vessels. The loan facility is contemplated to be refinanced on favorable terms in the international debt market after completion of the Transaction.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company is contemplating a private placement to raise gross proceeds of approximately USD 338 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares in the Company (the "Private Placement"). The subscription price for the offer shares will be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company based on an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to finance the cash portion of the consideration in the Transaction, in addition to working capital and general corporate purposes.

Hemen has pre-committed to subscribe for, and will be allocated, 50% of the Private Placement, equivalent to USD 169 million.

The Company has engaged Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB ASA as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners as managers in the Private Placement, and ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Danske Bank A/S, Norwegian branch, Fearnley Securities AS, ING Bank N.V., Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, Pareto Securities AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Oslo Branch has been engaged as Joint Bookrunners (together with the Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, the "Managers"). The Private Placement is directed towards investors subject to, and in compliance with, applicable exemptions from relevant prospectus or registration requirements.