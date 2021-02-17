 

Summit Networks Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 16:55  |  38   |   |   

Total revenue increased 61.3% to $3.9 million
Gross margin of 62.7% up versus 55.6% Q1 2020
Net income increased 67.8% to $1.6 million

Hengshui, China, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Networks, Inc. (the “Company” or “we”) (OTC Markets: SNTW) announced today its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues for the first quarter were $3.9 million, an increase of 61.3% from total revenues of $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Gross margin of 62.7% versus 55.6% the year-ago period.
  • Operating income increased 88.6% to $1.8 million.
  • Net Income was $1.6 million, compared to net income of $1.0 million last year.
  • Operating cash flow for the first quarter was $2.2 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period of 2020
  • As of December 31, 2020, working capital was $5.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents was $4.3 million.

Charlene Huang, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, “Despite uncertain market conditions related to the ongoing pandemic, we delivered an excellent first quarter. Driven by our waste incineration business’s particularly strong revenue growth, these impressive results reflect our management team’s solid execution. While the challenging environment persists, we are enthusiastic about the growth opportunities ahead in the hazardous waste industry and remain confident in our long-term growth trajectory.”

About Hengshui Jingzhen Environmental Company Limited

Founded in 2015, Hengshui Jingzhen is a leading private integrated waste service enterprise in Hebei, China. The company provides services in chemical and hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling. With advanced technology for efficiently disposing and utilizing hazardous waste, Hengshui Jingzhen operates through three business lines: waste incineration, waste disposal, and waste utilization.  Its customer base spans several industries, including fine chemical, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and steel manufacturing. Equipped with advanced pollution prevention facilities, Hengshui Jingzhen currently has three major plants: an incineration plant, an acidic and alkaline wastes disposal plant, and a hydrochloric acid waste comprehensive utilization plant.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including certain plans, expectations, goals, and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "could," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "expects," "intends", "future" and "guidance" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change at any time. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's current report on Form 8-K, filed on January 26, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For additional information, please contact:

Ms. Delia Zheng, VP of Finance
+1-604-336-5353
sntwus@gmail.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Networks Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Total revenue increased 61.3% to $3.9 millionGross margin of 62.7% up versus 55.6% Q1 2020Net income increased 67.8% to $1.6 million Hengshui, China, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Summit Networks, Inc. (the “Company” or “we”) (OTC Markets: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
MicroVision Announces $50 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Summit Networks Announces the Completion of Reverse Merger