 

USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Latest Podcast Discusses the Importance of EMV with Discover General Manager of Digital Acceptance, Danielle Bataglia

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced the release of its most recent episode of “UR Tech Insiders,” featuring Danielle Bataglia, general manager of digital acceptance for Discover. In her role Ms. Bataglia focuses on merchants and payments enablers that serve the unattended retail sector. Her goal is to help merchants increase the effectiveness and simplicity of the payments experience for consumers in unattended markets.

USAT’s “UR Tech Insiders” podcast features experts and industry leaders from the unattended retail market, who discuss industry trends as well as the challenges and look at possible answers and available solutions in the market. In this latest episode, USAT’s vice president of Marketing, Elyssa Steiner, talks with Ms. Bataglia about the importance of EMV.

“There are many advantages to EMV, particularly given that it offers more security and aims to reduce certain types of card fraud,” said Ms. Bataglia. “However, despite the widespread, global adoption of EMV payments and technology, there are still businesses that have yet to make the switch. It’s our goal to educate them and help them to understand the benefits to both the consumer and the business, by enabling EMV contactless solutions at the point-of-sale.”

Some key highlights:

  • Why we need EMV and the advantages over magnetic stripe
  • How EMV enables contactless payments, and offers a number of benefits that are important to merchants
  • How contactless volume grew in 2020 for in-store transactions in the U.S.

To learn more about the importance of EMV and how adoption fits current market trends and a peek at what might be coming down the pipeline in 2021, please tune in to our podcast.

Useful Links

USA Technologies: https://usatech.com/
UR Tech Insiders Podcast: https://www.usatech.com/urtechinsiders/
Blog: https://www.usatech.com/blog/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/usa_tech/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/usa_tech
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/USATechnologies
Resource Center: https://www.usatech.com/resources/

About USA Technologies, Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

