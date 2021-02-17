Keysight's 5G Test Platforms Used to Establish the Industry's First 5G New Radio Data Connection Based on 3GPP Release 16

3GPP Rel-16 introduces new capabilities, including ultra-reliable and low latency communications (URLLC). When combined with network slicing, these capabilities support enterprises, industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications and private 5G deployments. The new release also helps public safety organizations deliver advanced mission critical services and the automotive industry integrate advanced connectivity features in vehicles and infrastructure, making transportation efficient and roads safer.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that company’s 5G test solutions were used to establish the industry’s first 5G new radio (NR) data connection based on 3GPP Release 16 specifications (Rel-16).

Keysight’s 5G Protocol R&D Toolset, part of the company’s suite of network emulation solutions, enables wireless leaders such as Qualcomm Technologies and device vendors validate designs based on 3GPP Rel-16.

“Keysight is helping 5G device makers to confidently deliver products based on the latest 3GPP 5G new radio standard, which will unlock many new 5G opportunities beyond traditional mobile broadband services,” said Mosaab Abughalib, senior director, engineering at Keysight Technologies. “Establishing the industry’s first 5G data connection based on 3GPP Rel-16 enables chipset and device vendors to take full advantage of 5G NR, resulting in improved efficiencies in transportation, logistics and manufacturing, as well as providing better cell coverage and connection speeds for consumers.”

Keysight’s Protocol R&D Toolset enables chipset and device manufacturers to seamlessly prototype designs using tests that verify 5G NR signaling protocols. With full access to testing parameters across layer one, two and three, the Protocol R&D Toolset allows developers to flexibly create and execute test cases, debug errors and fully analyze results in sub-7GHz and mmWave spectrum, for both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode.

About Keysight Technologies

