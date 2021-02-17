 

Grammy Award-Winning Global Superstar Justin Bieber Set as Headline Performer at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 17:00  |  28   |   |   

Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber has been tapped as the headline performer for this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. A celebration of fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more, Bieber will hit the “KCA” main stage for epic, show-stopping performances of his chart-topping hits “Intentions,” joined by Quavo, and his latest single “Anyone.”

Hosted by actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will air live on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), as Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp takes fans on a virtual ride around the world and beyond. The show will also be simulcast live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment,” said Bieber. “Although the show may look different this year, the KCA’s are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!”

With over a dozen Kids’ Choice Awards wins, Bieber leads the pack with five nominations this year: three in the category of “Favorite Music Collaboration” for his songs “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with benny blanco, and “Stuck with U” with Ariana Grande; one for “Favorite Song” for “Yummy;” and one for “Favorite Male Artist.”

After closing out 2020 with three smash singles—“Holy” with Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with benny blanco, and “Monster” with Shawn Mendes—Bieber rang in the new year with a brand-new single “Anyone,” and his return to the live stage in a blow-out NYE livestreamed concert. He continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world: the #1 artist on YouTube with 60+ million subscribers, the #2 artist on Spotify global with over 65 million monthly listeners, over 200 million in combined U.S. radio audience per week, three tracks in the Billboard Top 40, and three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award for his 2020 album Changes.

Fans can currently cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, www.KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter. Fans can also stay up to date on all the news by liking Nickelodeon on Facebook and following @Nickelodeon on Twitter and Instagram.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is sponsored by Barbie, Goldfish Flavor Blasted crackers, got milk?, LEGO VIDIYO, Olive Garden, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Amy Johnson and Magda Liolis serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon’s Unscripted Content executives Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford also serve as executive producers. The ceremony is directed by Glenn Weiss.

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grammy Award-Winning Global Superstar Justin Bieber Set as Headline Performer at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber has been tapped as the headline performer for this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. A celebration of fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more, Bieber will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain ...
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Astrotech Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Paramount+ Invites Fans to Attend an Under-the-Sea Road Trip Adventure Drive-Through Experience and Exclusive Drive-In Screening for “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”
12.02.21
24 Hours of “Ghost” for the First Time Ever on Cable
11.02.21
BET and Facebook Elevate Partner for Black History Month to Debut Fireside Chat Series on Black Entrepreneurship
10.02.21
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American Healthcare Equity
09.02.21
ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
06.02.21
ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group Sign Yellowstone Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan to Exclusive Blockbuster Deal for Multiple Series
04.02.21
With the Rise of Teen Suicide Exacerbated by the Pandemic, MTV Documentary Films’ Each and Every Day from Peabody Winning Director Alexandra Shiva Speaks with Young People About the Urgency of Talking About Mental Health and Getting Help
03.02.21
Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Present “Nick-ified” Super Bowl Content With Special Pregame Show on Nick, Family-Friendly Elements in the CBS Broadcast, and Digital Highlights
02.02.21
Kenan Thompson to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, Live on Saturday, March 13, at 7: 30 p.m. (ET/PT)
01.02.21
BET Delivers Two New Groundbreaking Series Under Its Social Impact Initiative “Content for Change” to Help Address Inequities for Black Americans

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L