Further to the announcement on 18 December 2020 of the acquisition of a controlling interest in Sofibus Patrimoine (Sofibus), SEGRO plc (LSE: SGRO, EPA: SGRO) announces that its subsidiary, SEGRO France S.A. (SEGRO France), has filed a draft offer document with the French financial market authority, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), relating to the simplified tender offer for the remaining share capital of Sofibus at a price of €313.71 per share. SEGRO France currently owns 94.4 per cent of Sofibus. The terms of the tender offer and its timetable remain subject to the prior review and approval of the AMF.

