Prodware 2020 Annual Turnover: €172.4 M
Turnover (not audited)
2020
2019
Change
Change on
like-for-like basis (*)
1st quarter
46.9
46.3
+1.4%
+1.1%
2nd quarter
38.6
44.7
-13.8%
-13.5%
3rd quarter
32.2
35.2
-8.4%
-5.2%
4th quarter
54.6
61.4
-11.1%
-5.3%
TOTAL
172.4
187.7
-8.1%
-5.6%
(*) On like-for-like basis: adjusting for acquisitions and change in consolidation method in 2020
Business slow down due to sanitary crisis but steady nevertheless
In 2020, Prodware generated an annual turnover of €172.4 million compared to €187.7 million in 2019, showing an 8.1% decrease. Prodware’s business results amounted to €164.9 million in turnover representing a slighter 5.6% decrease when factoring out the results generated by Prodware Israel’s activity. In the 4th quarter of 2020 the annual turnover dropped by 11.1% compared to the same period in 2019. On like-for-like basis, business declined by 5.3%.
Revenue from the software development activity (33.4% of the global turnover) is of €57.6 million, 6.2% behind 2019.
Annual growth in SaaS sales: +15.6%
SaaS sales have reached €45.0 million seeing a 15.6% increase compared to the previous financial year. They now represent 26.1% of Prodware’s total revenue. Over the last three years, total SaaS sales and their percentage of the total income has doubled, vindicating therefore the 2017-2021 strategy consisting in reinforcing recurring revenues and increasing margins. In a context where the sanitary crisis has accelerated digital adoption, SaaS subscription models and collaboration tools have proven to be especially well adapted to enabling remote work.
