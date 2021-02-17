2019

Change

Change on

like-for-like basis (*)

1st quarter 46.9 46.3 +1.4% +1.1%

2nd quarter 38.6 44.7 -13.8% -13.5%

3rd quarter 32.2 35.2 -8.4% -5.2%

4th quarter 54.6 61.4 -11.1% -5.3%

TOTAL 172.4 187.7 -8.1% -5.6%

(*) On like-for-like basis: adjusting for acquisitions and change in consolidation method in 2020

Business slow down due to sanitary crisis but steady nevertheless

In 2020, Prodware generated an annual turnover of €172.4 million compared to €187.7 million in 2019, showing an 8.1% decrease. Prodware’s business results amounted to €164.9 million in turnover representing a slighter 5.6% decrease when factoring out the results generated by Prodware Israel’s activity. In the 4th quarter of 2020 the annual turnover dropped by 11.1% compared to the same period in 2019. On like-for-like basis, business declined by 5.3%.

Revenue from the software development activity (33.4% of the global turnover) is of €57.6 million, 6.2% behind 2019.

Annual growth in SaaS sales: +15.6%

SaaS sales have reached €45.0 million seeing a 15.6% increase compared to the previous financial year. They now represent 26.1% of Prodware’s total revenue. Over the last three years, total SaaS sales and their percentage of the total income has doubled, vindicating therefore the 2017-2021 strategy consisting in reinforcing recurring revenues and increasing margins. In a context where the sanitary crisis has accelerated digital adoption, SaaS subscription models and collaboration tools have proven to be especially well adapted to enabling remote work.