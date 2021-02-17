 

Air Liquide Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 17:45  |  43   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will be held in Paris on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, starting at 3 p.m., on first notice, in the Palais des Congrès, 2 place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris, France.

Given the context of the public health crisis linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conditions for holding and attending this General Meeting may evolve in accordance with any changes in the public health situation and/or the regulations. Shareholders are invited to consult the section dedicated to the 2021 General Meeting on the Group's website www.airliquide.com on a regular basis.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Air Liquide!
Long
Basispreis 117,54€
Hebel 8,15
Ask 1,70
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 152,96€
Hebel 6,86
Ask 2,02
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The preliminary meeting notice was published today in the French legal gazette (BALO - Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires). It includes the Meeting agenda, the draft resolutions that the Board of Directors plans to submit to a vote of shareholders, and instructions for attending, voting and exercising shareholders rights.

The preliminary meeting notice can be consulted online on the Group’s website in the Shareholders section: www.airliquide.com. All the information concerning the Meeting is also available on this website.

The Combined General Meeting provides an opportunity to present the Group’s strategy and its development prospects. All shareholders are invited to vote either by attending the General Meeting in person or by proxy, or by voting by correspondence, or on line. Air Liquide values the participation of each shareholder. In view of the health context, the Board of Directors advises shareholders to exercise the utmost caution and recommends that they opt for remote voting or proxy voting by the Chairman rather than attend in person.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on March 24, 2021. As from that date, the meeting invitation documents (including the voting form) will be sent out to shareholders according to the legal and regulatory requirements, and made available on a dedicated website for those having opted for the electronic invitation. The preparatory documents will also be kept at the disposal of shareholders at Shareholder Services, 75 quai d’Orsay, 75007 Paris, France and published on the Group’s website www.airliquide.com, Shareholders section, according to legal and regulatory requirements. Given the context of the public health crisis linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are encouraged to send communication requests by electronic means whenever possible.

The Combined General Meeting will be webcast live, in French with simultaneous English translation, and a recorded version will be available on the Group’s website. It will also be available on line for people with hearing impairment.

Air Liquide share ownership (as of December 31, 2020)

  • 33% of the capital held by individual shareholders
  • 51% of the capital held by non-French institutional investors
  • 16% of the capital held by French institutional investors 

UPCOMING DATES

2021 First quarter revenue:
 Friday, April 23, 2021

Combined General Meeting:
 Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Dividend ex date*:
 Monday, May 17, 2021

Dividend payment date*:
 Wednesday, May 19, 2021

* subject to the necessary approvals at the Combined General Meeting scheduled for May 4, 2021

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AIR LIQUIDE WKN: 850133
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Liquide Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021 Regulatory News: The Combined General Meeting of Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will be held in Paris on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, starting at 3 p.m., on first notice, in the Palais des Congrès, 2 place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris, France. Given the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain ...
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Air Liquide Sold Its Entities in Greece to SOL Group
12.02.21
ROUNDUP: BASF investiert weitere Millionen am Standort Schwarzheide
12.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Neutral'
12.02.21
BASF steckt in Schwarzheide über 17 Millionen Euro in Infrastruktur(1) 
12.02.21
BERENBERG belässt AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Hold'
11.02.21
UBS belässt AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Buy'
11.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Outperform'
11.02.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Outperform'
11.02.21
Air Liquide: Share Buyback
10.02.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Wall Street verpasst Börsen einen Dämpfer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
265
AIR LIQUIDE WKN: 850133