(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium – February 17, 2021 – 5.40 p.m. CET


According to Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declarations:

Norges Bank has announced on February 17, 2021, that it held a stake in
Agfa-Gevaert as per February 15, 2021 of 5,074,712 voting rights or 2.95% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 3% downwards. At the same time Norges Bank declared to have 456,145 voting rights or 0.27% on loan. This gives a total of 5,530,857 voting rights or 3.22%.

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is responsible for the management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for the management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com and johan.jacobs@agfa.com.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2019, the Group realized a turnover of 2,239 million Euro.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

