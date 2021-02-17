 

Befimmo SA Befimmo expands its portfolio in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Befimmo continues its expansion in Luxembourg. The Company has finalised the acquisition of the Cubus building in Howald for approximately €30 million “all in”. This 5,000 m² building, located near the Cloche d’Or (Luxembourg City), offers an important value creating potential. Already well served by public transport (the train station and busses are within walking distance from the building), this area has been undergoing significant development for several years. By 2023, the new Howald station will become a major public transport hub in the south of the city with an intermodal connection (train, tram and bus).

Zeit
15.02.21
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract
08.02.21
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract
04.02.21
Befimmo SA: Jean-Philip Vroninks becomes the new CEO of Befimmo
01.02.21
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract
25.01.21
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
1
Kurspflege - was ist das ?