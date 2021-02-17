OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Granting of First European Patent Protecting Anti-IL-7 Receptor Antagonist OSE-127/S95011

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) (Paris:OSE) today announced that it has strengthened intellectual property rights for its anti-interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) antagonist OSE-127/S95011 through the granting of a first patent by the European Patent Office (EPO). The patent covers the product and its therapeutic applications in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through 2037.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “This new European patent confirms OSE-127/S95011’s novel and differentiated mechanism of action as an IL-7R full-antagonist and further strengthens our global intellectual property protection for the product. This patent grant is especially timely following the enrolment at the end of 2020 of the first patient in the Phase 2 study evaluating OSE-127/S95011 in patients with ulcerative colitis. This disabling chronic inflammatory bowel disease affects 3.3 million people in the U.S., Europe and Japan1 and despite medical treatments acting on the clinical symptoms, the disease is characterized by a heavy burden on the patients’ life. With only 25-30% of patients in remission2 and 15% who fail to respond to all therapies and need surgery as last option3, a large patient population is in need of new therapeutic options.”