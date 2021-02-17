 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Granting of First European Patent Protecting Anti-IL-7 Receptor Antagonist OSE-127/S95011

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 18:00  |  59   |   |   

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) (Paris:OSE) today announced that it has strengthened intellectual property rights for its anti-interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) antagonist OSE-127/S95011 through the granting of a first patent by the European Patent Office (EPO). The patent covers the product and its therapeutic applications in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through 2037.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “This new European patent confirms OSE-127/S95011’s novel and differentiated mechanism of action as an IL-7R full-antagonist and further strengthens our global intellectual property protection for the product. This patent grant is especially timely following the enrolment at the end of 2020 of the first patient in the Phase 2 study evaluating OSE-127/S95011 in patients with ulcerative colitis. This disabling chronic inflammatory bowel disease affects 3.3 million people in the U.S., Europe and Japan1 and despite medical treatments acting on the clinical symptoms, the disease is characterized by a heavy burden on the patients’ life. With only 25-30% of patients in remission2 and 15% who fail to respond to all therapies and need surgery as last option3, a large patient population is in need of new therapeutic options.”

OSE-127/S95011 is being developed in partnership with Servier4 under an option agreement up to the completion of both Phase 2 clinical studies and exercise of the option upon successful completion of at least one of these Phase 2 trials. The Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis is being conducted under OSE Immunotherapeutics’ sponsorship while in parallel, another Phase 2 in Sjögren’s syndrome is planned to start shortly under Servier’s sponsorship. OSE is eligible to receive a €5 million milestone payment from Servier upon enrollment of the first patient in the Sjögren’s syndrome Phase 2.

1 Drugs Context. 2019; 8: 212572 – doi: 10.7573/dic.212572
2 EvaluatePharma
3 Scientific Reports volume 10, Article number: 12546 (2020)
4 Servier is a global pharmaceutical Group governed by a non-profit Foundation

ABOUT OSE-127/S95011
 OSE-127/S95011 is a monoclonal immunomodulatory antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) that induces a powerful antagonist effect on effector T lymphocytes. Interleukin-7 is a cytokine which specifically regulates the tissue migration of human effector T lymphocytes, especially in the gut. The blockage of IL-7R prevents the migration of pathogenic T lymphocytes while preserving regulator T lymphocytes which have a positive impact in autoimmune diseases.

Zeit Titel
18:00 Uhr
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Granting of First European Patent Protecting Anti-IL-7 Receptor Antagonist OSE-127/S95011
15.02.21
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment Bank
15.02.21
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment Bank
28.01.21
OSE Immunotherapeutics Expands its Collaboration with MAbSilico to Use Artificial Intelligence to Accelerate Drug Development of Novel Antibody Therapeutics
28.01.21
OSE Immunotherapeutics Expands its Collaboration with MAbSilico to Use Artificial Intelligence to Accelerate Drug Development of Novel Antibody Therapeutics
25.01.21
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives €1.3 Million Milestone Payment from Bpifrance for OSE-127/S95011
25.01.21
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives €1.3 Million Milestone Payment from Bpifrance for OSE-127/S95011

Zeit Titel
12.11.20
42
OSE.PA (MKap €89 M ) Covid 19 Vac / Positive P3 bei Lungenkebs
06.07.20
13
OSE.PA (94 Mio€) Immuntherapie /Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) P3 Daten im 2H 2018