 

Siemens Advanta Helps Bleutech Park Las Vegas Lay Framework for Smart City Vision

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 17:47  |  60   |   |   

Today, Siemens Advanta and Bleutech Park announced a partnership to co-create the futuristic smart city vision – bringing the impressive Las Vegas mixed-use development one step closer to fruition. Siemens Advanta, the IoT consultancy and solution delivery arm of the global technology powerhouse, will work in tandem with Bleutech Park Properties and its partners to create the master plan of the campus’ interconnected infrastructure through a multi-phased approach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005778/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Siemens Advanta is one of the strategic technology partners helping realize the $7.5 billion, six+ year project that has set out to forever transform the Vegas skyline. The consulting team has kicked off the first phase of the project by identifying the “north star” that underscores the opportunities for Bleutech Park Las Vegas from a business, technical and operational planning perspective. This initial phase ensures that the new community delivers maximum value for Bleutech Park, its residents, businesses, and their customers. Elevating the interconnected world via technology, the city will be a desirable place to live, learn and play while also forming the workforce of the future via its state-of-the-art Manufacturing and Innovation Hub.

Slated to break ground in the Las Vegas Valley this year, the new one-of-a-kind development will be constructed of net-zero carbon footprint buildings within its own insular mini-city, featuring automated multi-functional designs, renewable energy sources, photovoltaic supertrees, and a variety of other interconnected innovations. The smart city development will encompass ultra-luxury residential towers, futuristic hotels, technologically advanced office spaces, and a full entertainment tower that will feature a casino.

“We’re honored and excited to be involved in this monumental project from its inception as the sole OT/IT consultancy and solution delivery partner,” said Peter Torrellas, digital cities and infrastructure vice president and partner, Siemens Advanta. “Concepting from this early stage will allow Bleutech Park Las Vegas to be a true digital revolution, building the future of smart and connected infrastructure from the ground up.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siemens Advanta Helps Bleutech Park Las Vegas Lay Framework for Smart City Vision Today, Siemens Advanta and Bleutech Park announced a partnership to co-create the futuristic smart city vision – bringing the impressive Las Vegas mixed-use development one step closer to fruition. Siemens Advanta, the IoT consultancy and solution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain ...
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update