Siemens Advanta Helps Bleutech Park Las Vegas Lay Framework for Smart City Vision

Today, Siemens Advanta and Bleutech Park announced a partnership to co-create the futuristic smart city vision – bringing the impressive Las Vegas mixed-use development one step closer to fruition. Siemens Advanta, the IoT consultancy and solution delivery arm of the global technology powerhouse, will work in tandem with Bleutech Park Properties and its partners to create the master plan of the campus’ interconnected infrastructure through a multi-phased approach.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Siemens Advanta is one of the strategic technology partners helping realize the $7.5 billion, six+ year project that has set out to forever transform the Vegas skyline. The consulting team has kicked off the first phase of the project by identifying the “north star” that underscores the opportunities for Bleutech Park Las Vegas from a business, technical and operational planning perspective. This initial phase ensures that the new community delivers maximum value for Bleutech Park, its residents, businesses, and their customers. Elevating the interconnected world via technology, the city will be a desirable place to live, learn and play while also forming the workforce of the future via its state-of-the-art Manufacturing and Innovation Hub.

Slated to break ground in the Las Vegas Valley this year, the new one-of-a-kind development will be constructed of net-zero carbon footprint buildings within its own insular mini-city, featuring automated multi-functional designs, renewable energy sources, photovoltaic supertrees, and a variety of other interconnected innovations. The smart city development will encompass ultra-luxury residential towers, futuristic hotels, technologically advanced office spaces, and a full entertainment tower that will feature a casino.

“We’re honored and excited to be involved in this monumental project from its inception as the sole OT/IT consultancy and solution delivery partner,” said Peter Torrellas, digital cities and infrastructure vice president and partner, Siemens Advanta. “Concepting from this early stage will allow Bleutech Park Las Vegas to be a true digital revolution, building the future of smart and connected infrastructure from the ground up.”