 

Kvika banki hf. Financial Results of Kvika banki hf. for 2020

At a Board meeting on 17 February 2021, the Board of Directors and the CEO approved the annual financial statements of Kvika banki hf. for the year 2020.

Highlights of the Annual Financial Statements

  • Pre-tax profit amounted to ISK 2,339 million.
  • Net after-tax profit amounted to ISK 2,273 million.
  • After-tax return on equity (ROE) was 14.2%.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) were ISK 1.10.
  • Net operating income amounted to ISK 8,666 million.
  • Operating expenses amounted to ISK 5,724 million.
  • Total assets were ISK 123.2 billion.
  • Group equity amounted to ISK 19.2 billion.
  • The equity ratio was 28.3%, taking the dividend policy into account.
  • Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 266 % at year-end.
  • Total assets under management were ISK 527 billion.
  • At year-end, full-time employees numbered 160.

A presentation of the results for market participants and shareholders will be held on Thursday, 18 February, at 11:30 am, in the bank's headquarters at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík. Light refreshments will be provided. Presentation for investors is attached.

Note that current official restrictions on the size of gatherings will be followed in all respects and meeting attendees are requested to register at the e-mail address fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is. The meeting will also be available on live stream using the link: https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/fjarfestakynning-18-februar- ....

Questions can be sent by e-mail prior to or during the meeting to the e-mail address fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is.

Good results and growth in all income streams

The pre-tax profit of Kvika banki hf. in 2020 amounted to ISK 2,339 million, which was slightly above the Bank's updated forecast of a profit of ISK 2,000-2,300 million before tax. Net after-tax profit amounted to ISK 2,273 million. Return on equity (ROE) for the year was 14.2%, and ROE for the fourth quarter was 21.9%.

Net interest income amounted to ISK 1,800 million, increasing slightly YoY. Net fee and commission income amounted to ISK 5,956 million, a YoY increase of 24%. Investment income totalled ISK 833 million, an increase of 25% over the previous year. Net impairment was negative by ISK 317 million, partly due to precautionary write-downs in connection with COVID-19.

Operating expenses amounted to ISK 5,724 million, a YoY increase of 13%. The increase is mostly explained by the establishment of KKV in London during 2020 as well as one-off costs linked to the purchase of Netgíró hf. and the proposed merger with TM hf. and Lykill fjármögnun hf.

