 

DGAP-News CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.02.2021, 18:02  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023

17.02.2021 / 18:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
CORPORATE NEWS

Luxembourg, 17 February 2021

CPIPG - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP announces the early repayment of €71.5 million of Schuldschein loans originally maturing in March 2023. The Schuldschein loans will be repaid at par on the next interest payment date of 21 March 2021.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com



 

17.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1169159

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1169159  17.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1169159&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023 DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023 17.02.2021 / 18:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CPI PROPERTY GROUP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung an institutionelle ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Reserven von Bright Rock steigen um 45%
DGAP-News: Intershop achieves profitable growth in FY 2020 and clearly expands cloud business
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong final quarter with 13% EBIT margin - Substantial growth momentum in ...
DGAP-News: Intershop erzielt im Geschäftsjahr 2020 profitables Wachstum und baut Cloud-Geschäft deutlich aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviral drug candidate
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF A BUY-BACK OFFER BY THE COMPANY
15.02.21
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Profit and Credit Estimates for 2020
27.01.21
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - 10-year Bond and Hybrid Offerings