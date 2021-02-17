DGAP-News CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023
|
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Luxembourg, 17 February 2021
CPIPG - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP announces the early repayment of €71.5 million of Schuldschein loans originally maturing in March 2023. The Schuldschein loans will be repaid at par on the next interest payment date of 21 March 2021.
For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
For further information please contact:
INVESTORS
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com
17.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1169159
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1169159 17.02.2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare