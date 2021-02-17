DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023 17.02.2021 / 18:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 17 February 2021



CPIPG - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP announces the early repayment of €71.5 million of Schuldschein loans originally maturing in March 2023. The Schuldschein loans will be repaid at par on the next interest payment date of 21 March 2021.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets

j.weaver@cpipg.com

