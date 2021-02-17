 

SurveyMonkey Expands Return-to-Work Solutions to Empower HR and Business Leaders with Crucial Employee Sentiment Data

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 18:00  |  53   |   |   

Enterprise customers will benefit from the solutions’ agile approach to providing real-time insights on employee needs as they prepare for evolving demands in the new era of work

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced its expanded Return-to-Work solutions to support people leaders as they seek to manage strategic change by understanding and acting on employee needs and sentiment as businesses reopen their doors. Available through SurveyMonkey’s Enterprise plan, the solutions feature automated insights, industry benchmarking, trend analysis, and quick set up guided by SurveyMonkey Genius, which combines AI, machine learning and decades of industry expertise.

Global restrictions, remote work models, and physical distancing efforts have fundamentally changed how businesses operate. While a return to in-office environments will look different for every organization, people leaders will need to understand constantly shifting employee attitudes and needs in order to keep operations running while minimizing business risks and keeping their workforce engaged. This enormous change management challenge requires a large scale effort. The new Return-to-Work solutions feature templates including a Remote Worker Engagement Survey, Return-to-Work Assessment, and Onsite Worker Check-in. The company also offers a solution for COVID-19 Symptom Tracking in the United States.

“It’s increasingly a challenge for organizations to monitor employee needs, while ensuring operational safety and business health. This is true as we work remotely and as we think about returning to offices,” said Samantha Bufton, senior vice president and general manager of Surveys at SurveyMonkey. “Solutions that can provide data-driven insights quickly and in a way that’s easy to implement will be paramount to making informed policy decisions that build employee confidence as businesses reopen. Robust feedback-gathering is what we do best, and we’re eager to see more teams benefiting from this.”

The solutions feature an automated email collector, which ensures you're hearing from every employee and can make informed decisions with minimal effort. The advanced machine learning helps teams quickly identify areas to take action. For instance, trend analysis helps measure and display how employees answer questions over time, on a weekly, monthly, or quarterly basis to better anticipate and respond to change. In addition to geographic breakdowns, users can also analyze collected insights in relation to benchmarks to compare their performance and inform their action planning.

