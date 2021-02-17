 

Change on the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies

Steinhausen, February 17, 2021 – Lukas Braunschweiler, a member of the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies since 2011, will not stand for re-election at the forthcoming General Meeting on April 1, 2021. The Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting the election to the Board of Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO of the Bossard Group, and Stephan Widrig, CEO of Zurich Airport AG.

The Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies has noted with regret the decision of Lukas Braunschweiler not to stand for re-election at the forthcoming General Meeting on April 1, 2021. Schweiter Technologies has benefited from Lukas Braunschweiler's many years of experience on the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thanks Lukas Braunschweiler for his great commitment and his valuable contribution to the development of the company.

The Board of Directors will propose to the next General Meeting the election of Dr. Daniel Bossard and Stephan Widrig as independent directors of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Daniel Bossard studied business administration at the University of St. Gallen, where he took his doctorate (Dr. oec. HSG, Technology Management), and has worked in various functions at the Bossard Group since 2000, and as CEO of the Group since 2019.

Stephan Widrig studied International Relations at the University of St. Gallen (lic. rer. publ. HSG) and has been a member of management at Zurich Airport AG since 2008 and its CEO since 2015. Previously, he was responsible, as commercial director, for the development of the new airport in Bangalore, India, and for the real estate business in Zurich.

For further information please contact:
Martin Klöti, CFO
Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com

