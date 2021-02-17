DGAP-News: R-LOGITECH S.A.M. / Key word(s): Bond

R-LOGITECH S.A.M. increases volume of its existing EUR 160 million 8.5% bond 2018/2023 by EUR 40 million



17.02.2021 / 18:30

Monaco, 17 February 2021 - The board of directors of R-LOGITECH S.A.M., an international provider of port infrastructure and logistics services with its main focus on the natural resources sector, resolved today to increase its EUR 160 million 8.5% corporate bond 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A19WVB8) by a further EUR 40 million to a total volume of EUR 200 million.



The new notes from the tap issue will be included in the Open Market at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under an interim ISIN DE000A3KLDG9. After a period of 40 days (TEFRA-D), the tap notes will be merged with the existing notes 2018/2023.



The issue was placed with selected international institutional investors.



About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:

R-LOGITECH is one of the leading international ports infrastructure operators and logistics services providers in the natural resources sector. The Group's primary business lines are port and terminal management, logistics and technology solutions.



R-LOGITECH is a subsidiary of Monaco Resources Group S.A.M.



For further information:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 89 8896906-25

linh.chung@better-orange.de



Frédéric Platini

R-LOGITECH S.A.M.

+377 97 98 67 71

investorrelations@r-logitech.com