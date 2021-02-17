New Mexico Selects BYD for Statewide Contract

The vehicles, which comply with strict Buy America standards, are manufactured in ISO 9001-certified American factory, guaranteeing quality, safety, and efficiency in every aspect of design, production, and customer care.

New Mexico officials chose California-based BYD (Build Your Dreams) to participate in a statewide purchase agreement that gives transit agencies throughout the Land of Enchantment and the United States the ability to buy American-made BYD coaches and buses.

“This contract is a big win for transit agencies looking for reliable zero-emission technology that will help them meet their sustainability goals while reducing maintenance,” said Patrick Duan, BYD North America Senior Vice President. “BYD is the first battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.”

Buses included in the agreement are the 30-foot K7M, the 35-foot K8M, the 40-foot K9M, and the 60-foot K11M, the first articulated bus to successfully complete the new “Pass/Fail” protocol at the Federal Transit Administration Model Bus Testing Program in Altoona, Pa. Motor coaches included in the agreement are the 23-foot C6M, 40-foot C9M, and 45-foot C10M.

BYD buses have achieved more than 15 million emission-free miles in revenue service throughout the United States. There are more than 1,000 BYD battery-electric buses built or ordered for U.S. customers. Every American-built zero-emission BYD bus eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of CO2 over its 12-year lifespan, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This purchasing agreement is available to any recipient or sub-recipient of Federal Transit Administration funding, regardless of geographic location. The contract is for one year with three one-year options.

