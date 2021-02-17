 

New Mexico Selects BYD for Statewide Contract

New Mexico officials chose California-based BYD (Build Your Dreams) to participate in a statewide purchase agreement that gives transit agencies throughout the Land of Enchantment and the United States the ability to buy American-made BYD coaches and buses.

The vehicles, which comply with strict Buy America standards, are manufactured in ISO 9001-certified American factory, guaranteeing quality, safety, and efficiency in every aspect of design, production, and customer care.

“This contract is a big win for transit agencies looking for reliable zero-emission technology that will help them meet their sustainability goals while reducing maintenance,” said Patrick Duan, BYD North America Senior Vice President. “BYD is the first battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.”

Buses included in the agreement are the 30-foot K7M, the 35-foot K8M, the 40-foot K9M, and the 60-foot K11M, the first articulated bus to successfully complete the new “Pass/Fail” protocol at the Federal Transit Administration Model Bus Testing Program in Altoona, Pa. Motor coaches included in the agreement are the 23-foot C6M, 40-foot C9M, and 45-foot C10M.

BYD buses have achieved more than 15 million emission-free miles in revenue service throughout the United States. There are more than 1,000 BYD battery-electric buses built or ordered for U.S. customers. Every American-built zero-emission BYD bus eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of CO2 over its 12-year lifespan, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This purchasing agreement is available to any recipient or sub-recipient of Federal Transit Administration funding, regardless of geographic location. The contract is for one year with three one-year options.

ABOUT BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.

For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



