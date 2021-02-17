 

Catcha Investment Corp Announces Closing of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 18:39  |  27   |   |   

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE: CHAA.U) (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, including 2,500,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise of underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $300,000,000.

The Company’s units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on February 12, 2021, under the ticker symbol “CHAA.U.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, and one-third of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share, for $10.00 per unit. When the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on NYSE under the symbols "CHAA" and "CHAA WS," respectively.

Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Grove and President Luke Elliott, Catcha Investment Corp intends to focus its search on a target with operations or prospective operations in the technology, digital media, financial technology, or digital services sectors, which it refers to as the “new economy sectors,” across Asia Pacific, in particular Southeast Asia and Australia.

Registration statements relating to these securities were declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 11, 2021. The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website http://www.sec.gov; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

For more information, please see http://www.catchagroup.com/chaa.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Catcha Investment Corp

Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Grove and President Luke Elliott, Catcha Investment Corp intends to focus its search on a target with operations or prospective operations in the technology, digital media, financial technology, or digital services sectors, which it refers to as the “new economy sectors,” across Asia Pacific, in particular Southeast Asia and Australia.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Catcha Investment Corp Announces Closing of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE: CHAA.U) (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, including 2,500,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise of underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a price to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update