Veteran Nashville Banker Joins CapStar as Commercial Relationship Manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the hiring of Joey Patterson as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager with a concentration in Rutherford and Williamson counties. Joey brings a broad financial services and entrepreneurial background and will focus on banking privately owned businesses, their owners, and real estate investors across the region.



“With a renewed focus on the dynamic economic growth in Rutherford and Williamson counties, we are excited to assemble a strong team of bankers who are not only industry experts, but also understand the unique needs of our communities,” said Jennie O’Bryan, CapStar’s Rutherford and Williamson Counties market president. “We are strategically hiring top talent, and I could not be more thrilled to have Joey join us. His energy and results-driven approach make him a key addition to our team.”



Joey Patterson, Commercial Relationship Manager (joey.patterson@capstarbank.com)