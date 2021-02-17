DGAP-Adhoc VARTA AG: VARTA AG announces high dividend payout for 2020
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Dividend
VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
Ellwangen, February 17, 2021
The preliminary, unaudited figures of VARTA AG (VARTA) for the 2020 fiscal year will be published tomorrow.
In view of these preliminary figures, the Executive Board has today resolved for the first time to propose a dividend payment for fiscal year 2020 to the Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021.
In total, around € 100m is to be paid out to VARTA shareholders.
The lion's share of this payout consists of a special dividend to mark an extraordinarily successful fiscal year. The dividend amounts to around € 2.50 per share.
The dividend recommendation remains subject to committee approval.
Guidance for fiscal year 2021 envisages revenue of approximately € 940m. The adjusted EBITA margin is set to experience above-average growth of up to 2,5 percentage points, rising to up to 30% in the process.
The preliminary figures are set to be released tomorrow, February 18th, 2021, with the complete and audited figures for fiscal year 2020 scheduled for publication on March 31, 2021.
17-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)791-921-0
|E-mail:
|info@varta-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0TGJ55
|WKN:
|A0TGJ5
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1169166
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1169166 17-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???
|Diskussion: AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta deutlich im Plus - Facebook-Eintrag sorgt für Fantasie
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare