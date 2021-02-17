 

Gecina Signs a Lease for 11,600 sq.m, Taking the Carré Michelet Building’s Letting Rate up to 83%

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has signed a lease with a leading advisory group for 11,600 sq.m of the Carré Michelet building in La Défense for its French headquarters.

This new nine-year lease will come into effect on October 1, 2022. This transaction takes Carré Michelet’s letting rate up to 83%.

Delivered at the end of 2019 following an ambitious redevelopment operation, Carré Michelet, a non-high rise building, offers a total of 37,100 sq.m, with 1,400 sq.m of accessible outdoor spaces, including terraces, an interior garden area and balconies. It combines workspaces with a business center, a concierge office, various dining areas and a gym.

Carré Michelet illustrates the ambition set out with YouFirst, the client-centric brand developed by Gecina, which aims to build strong, lasting relationships with all of its clients.

Valérie Britay, Deputy CEO in charge of Gecina’s Office Division: “ This transaction recognizes our value proposition with YouFirst Bureau. Thanks to its innovative redevelopment and the quality of its spaces, this building offers a modern collaborative environment for its occupants”.

On this operation, Gecina was advised by the law firm Lacourte Raquin Tatar.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our solidarity commitment program to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

www.gecina.fr



