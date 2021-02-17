Sensorion Announces That an Extraordinary General Meeting Will Be Held Behind Closed Doors on March 24, 2021

In accordance with article 4 of ordinance n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended by ordinance n° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of general meetings and governing bodies of legal entities and entities without legal personality under private law due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Board of Directors decided to hold the Extraordinary General Meeting of March 24, 2021 behind closed doors, without the shareholders, and other persons entitled to attend, being present, either physically or by telephone or audiovisual conference.

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces that the company's Board of Directors has approved the procedure for holding an Extraordinary General Meeting behind closed doors ( à huis clos ) on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

This shareholders' meeting specifically concerns a delegation to the Board of Directors for the purpose of granting share subscription and/or purchase options in favor of employees and executive officers.

In accordance with applicable regulations, a second resolution is submitted to the shareholders, pursuant to the provisions of article L.225-129-6 of the French Commercial Code, delegating powers to be granted to the Board of Directors to decide on a share capital increase under the conditions provided for in articles L.3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, with waivers of shareholders' preferential subscription rights for the benefit of Company employees suscribers of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company. The Board of Directors called for a vote against this second resolution.

The notice of meeting of the general meeting was published on February 17, 2021 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) number 21 (announcement 2100283).

Shareholders are invited to consult the convening notice of this General Meeting which will be published in the BALO (Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires) and in a newspaper empowered to publish legal notices on Monday, March 8, 2021. These notices, as well as all the preliminary documents regarding the general assembly, will be available for consultation in due time on the company's website https://www.sensorion.com.