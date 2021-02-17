 

Sensorion Announces That an Extraordinary General Meeting Will Be Held Behind Closed Doors on March 24, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 19:30  |  83   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces that the company's Board of Directors has approved the procedure for holding an Extraordinary General Meeting behind closed doors (à huis clos) on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

In accordance with article 4 of ordinance n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended by ordinance n° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of general meetings and governing bodies of legal entities and entities without legal personality under private law due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Board of Directors decided to hold the Extraordinary General Meeting of March 24, 2021 behind closed doors, without the shareholders, and other persons entitled to attend, being present, either physically or by telephone or audiovisual conference.

This shareholders' meeting specifically concerns a delegation to the Board of Directors for the purpose of granting share subscription and/or purchase options in favor of employees and executive officers.

In accordance with applicable regulations, a second resolution is submitted to the shareholders, pursuant to the provisions of article L.225-129-6 of the French Commercial Code, delegating powers to be granted to the Board of Directors to decide on a share capital increase under the conditions provided for in articles L.3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, with waivers of shareholders' preferential subscription rights for the benefit of Company employees suscribers of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company. The Board of Directors called for a vote against this second resolution.

The notice of meeting of the general meeting was published on February 17, 2021 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) number 21 (announcement 2100283).

Shareholders are invited to consult the convening notice of this General Meeting which will be published in the BALO (Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires) and in a newspaper empowered to publish legal notices on Monday, March 8, 2021. These notices, as well as all the preliminary documents regarding the general assembly, will be available for consultation in due time on the company's website https://www.sensorion.com.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensorion Announces That an Extraordinary General Meeting Will Be Held Behind Closed Doors on March 24, 2021 Regulatory News: Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces that the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain ...
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Sensorion: A Chardan Top Pick for 2021
15.02.21
Sensorion Announces Third Gene Therapy Collaboration With Institut Pasteur Targeting Important Pediatric and Adult Deafness Segments
19.01.21
Sensorion Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating SENS-401’s Potential to Preserve Residual Hearing After Cochlear Implantation