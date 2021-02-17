 

DGAP-News cyan AG: alex schütz familienstiftung reports shareholding of 935,000 shares

DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
17.02.2021 / 19:40
Munich, February 17, 2021 - In a notification dated February 15, 2021, Infinitum Ltd. informed cyan AG of the sale of 250,000 shares with an equivalent value of 3,250,000 euros. Infinitum Ltd. is a legal entity closely related to Alex Schütz, anchor shareholder and, since mid-January 2021, also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of cyan AG.

The alex schütz familienstiftung, which also has a close relationship with Alex Schütz and was established by him, has built its stake in cyan AG in the last year and currently holds 935,000 shares.

Alex Schütz, who currently holds 950,000 cyan AG shares privately: "I am convinced of the growth prospects and the outstanding market position of cyan AG and plan to support the company as a significant shareholder also in the future."

About cyan
cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent IT security solutions and telecom services with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The main business areas of the company are cybersecurity solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet service providers (MNO), virtual mobile network operators (MVNO) as well as banks and insurance companies. cyan's solutions are integrated into the business partner's infrastructure and then offered to their end customers ("B2B2C") under their name ("white-labeled").

Today, the group of companies has more than 50 international customers, through which cyan products are sold to approximately 50 million end customers. cyan can offer products along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cyber security. In addition, cyan operates its own Research & Development Centre with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan was able to win a global group contract with Orange in an international tendering process. cyan's cooperation partners include the world's leading insurance broker Aon or Magenta Telekom.

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com

Investor Contact:
cyan AG
Tel. +49 89 71042 2073
E-mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

Press Contact:
Better Orange IR & HV AG
Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17
E-mail: anita.schneider@better-orange.de


Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
