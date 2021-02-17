 

cyan AG

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.02.2021 / 19:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: INFINITUM LTD

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerd Alexander
Last name(s): Schütz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
cyan AG

b) LEI
894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13 EUR 3250000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13 EUR 3250000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com

 
Wertpapier


