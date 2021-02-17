Akers Biosciences Responds to Erroneous Earnings Call Press Release

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKER) confirmed that a press release issued earlier today with respect to an earnings call by Aker ASA was issued by a company wholly unrelated to the Company. The press release was errantly issued by the newswire services under the Company’s name. The Company has not scheduled any earnings calls. The Company is investigating how this error occurred and reserves all rights to pursue all appropriate remedies upon learning more about the cause of this error.

