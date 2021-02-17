 

PBS KVIE Selects New Avid Workflows to Transform its Production Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 19:30  |  37   |   |   

Avid storage and asset management solutions will enable the PBS television station to streamline Adobe Premiere Pro-based editorial workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that KVIE, a PBS member television station and one of America’s leading producers of public television programming, has selected Avid to help transform its key workflows as part of a technology overhaul. Avid NEXIS storage and MediaCentral | Asset Management will form the backbone of KVIE’s new production infrastructure, providing increased efficiency and a more cost-effective way of producing engaging content.

Based in Sacramento, KVIE is a locally producing PBS station that curates educational programming and online content for almost 1.4 million households in California. It also produces content that’s distributed nationwide, including series like America’s Heartland, and produces programs and series for regional and local distribution such as Inside California Education, KVIE Arts Showcase, and ViewFinder. With a considerable amount of content being created and broadcast every day, KVIE needed an end-to-end solution that would streamline its production workflows, while also meeting its reliability and cost-efficiency needs.

MediaCentral | Asset Management will make it easier for KVIE’s team of editors to efficiently manage and keep track of content as it goes through the editing process. Editors and producers will be able to quickly and easily mark content for review, make edits and give feedback. KVIE is also developing an email review system that will work with MediaCentral | Asset Management to streamline editing workflows even further, allowing producers and editors to seamlessly collaborate, make edits and approve content. In addition, MediaCentral’s deep Adobe workflow integrations will enable KVIE – which relies on Adobe Premiere Pro software across its nine edit bays – to search for and access media, browse Premiere Pro templates and create new projects from directly within the platform.

This will be supplemented by Avid NEXIS storage, which will provide KVIE with the reliability, performance and scalability needed to accelerate productions and enable real-time collaboration in a nearline environment. This will deliver more capacity for KVIE to repackage popular shows as it transitions away from tape storage, forming an end-to-end production system that will significantly simplify management processes and enable KVIE to easily expand its operations in the future.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PBS KVIE Selects New Avid Workflows to Transform its Production Infrastructure Avid storage and asset management solutions will enable the PBS television station to streamline Adobe Premiere Pro-based editorial workflowsBURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that KVIE, a PBS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
SunHydrogen Partners with Schmid Group of Germany to Scale Its Gen 2 NanoParticle Technology to ...
Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Over 3 Million Copies of the ‘First’ Versions of Avid’s Creative Tools Have Now Been Downloaded by Video and Music Makers
27.01.21
Avid and Haivision Deliver on Secure Remote IP Contribution in Live Production Environments
26.01.21
Avid Honored with Two Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering Innovation