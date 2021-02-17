PBS KVIE Selects New Avid Workflows to Transform its Production Infrastructure

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced that KVIE, a PBS member television station and one of America’s leading producers of public television programming, has selected Avid to help transform its key workflows as part of a technology overhaul. Avid NEXIS storage and MediaCentral | Asset Management will form the backbone of KVIE’s new production infrastructure, providing increased efficiency and a more cost-effective way of producing engaging content.

Based in Sacramento, KVIE is a locally producing PBS station that curates educational programming and online content for almost 1.4 million households in California. It also produces content that’s distributed nationwide, including series like America’s Heartland, and produces programs and series for regional and local distribution such as Inside California Education, KVIE Arts Showcase, and ViewFinder. With a considerable amount of content being created and broadcast every day, KVIE needed an end-to-end solution that would streamline its production workflows, while also meeting its reliability and cost-efficiency needs.

MediaCentral | Asset Management will make it easier for KVIE’s team of editors to efficiently manage and keep track of content as it goes through the editing process. Editors and producers will be able to quickly and easily mark content for review, make edits and give feedback. KVIE is also developing an email review system that will work with MediaCentral | Asset Management to streamline editing workflows even further, allowing producers and editors to seamlessly collaborate, make edits and approve content. In addition, MediaCentral’s deep Adobe workflow integrations will enable KVIE – which relies on Adobe Premiere Pro software across its nine edit bays – to search for and access media, browse Premiere Pro templates and create new projects from directly within the platform.

This will be supplemented by Avid NEXIS storage, which will provide KVIE with the reliability, performance and scalability needed to accelerate productions and enable real-time collaboration in a nearline environment. This will deliver more capacity for KVIE to repackage popular shows as it transitions away from tape storage, forming an end-to-end production system that will significantly simplify management processes and enable KVIE to easily expand its operations in the future.