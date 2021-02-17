 

Wells Fargo to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

