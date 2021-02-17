 

One World Universe, Inc. in Negotiations With Medical Marijuana Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds to Assist With Humanitarian Efforts

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in business opportunities within emerging industries and provides humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has announced it is in negotiations with HempMeds, a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) which will enhance One World’s medicinal product pipeline being distributed throughout their emerging 3rd world network.

Jerry C. Craig, CEO of One World, stated, “We are proud to stand with the brave pioneers, entrepreneurs and scientists who have continued to educate and advocate for CBD and marijuana as a medication and all its healing properties.  For the majority of the people who are aware and have personally experienced the vast benefits of CBD, we stand with you. As we knew then, we surely know now just how valuable CBD and medical marijuana is to people of all walks of life throughout the world. It is with great pleasure and honor to announce our plans for helping and bringing valuable CBD products from the best growers, producers and scientists that the world has to offer as part of our humanitarian efforts and changing America as only One World can.”

HempMeds was founded on the premises of providing help to as many as possible with the knowledge that one will only be stronger by providing support to those around you.  “As someone who knows firsthand how CBD can change a person’s life in seeing it in my own daughter and around this industry, we all have a responsibility to be present,” said Raul Elizalde, HempMeds President. 

“There is such a profound need - How can we not answer the call?  HempMeds’ mission since its inception is that if we can help change just one life, all the struggles and fights to get the CBD industry where it is today would have been worth it.  This unique partnership allows us to exceed that goal in such an unimaginable scale.  HempMeds is humbled and looking forward to building lasting relationships with OWUV, its family of companies, partnerships and the global changes that will follow,” said Michelle Sides, Co-Founder of MJNA.

Management has been aggressively brandishing relationships and pursuing fortune 500-type business partners, sponsors and non-profit organizations with the commitment to changing America as only One World can. One World’s business model through the sale of products and services such as sporting equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), diagnostic testing kits, cannabis and various medical services and supplies will help fund and change the lives of young athletes and the less fortunate around the world.  

