Sleep Number Announces Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

“In a year of challenge and change, our mission-driven team delivered exceptional results by leveraging the power of vertical integration, digitization and focusing on what matters most to our stakeholders,” said Shelly Ibach, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We broadened our sleep leadership and brand relevance with our revolutionary 360 smart beds as consumers’ increased their understanding of the link between proven quality sleep and wellbeing. With strong momentum in the first quarter and ongoing investments in sleep science-based innovations and digital technologies, we are well-positioned to generate sustainable profitable growth for years to come.”

Net sales increased 9% to $1.86 billion in 2020, including a 6% comparable sales gain, 1.5 percentage points (ppt.) of growth from new stores and 2.5 ppt. of growth from the extra week

increased 9% to $1.86 billion in 2020, including a 6% comparable sales gain, 1.5 percentage points (ppt.) of growth from new stores and 2.5 ppt. of growth from the extra week Gross profit rate increased 40 basis points (bp) to 62.3% of net sales, despite significant disruption from COVID-19 in the second quarter

increased 40 basis points (bp) to 62.3% of net sales, despite significant disruption from COVID-19 in the second quarter Operating income increased 65% to $185 million, or 10.0% of net sales; increased 55% excluding the 53 rd week

increased 65% to $185 million, or 10.0% of net sales; increased 55% excluding the 53 week Earnings per diluted share increased 81% to $4.90; increased 70% excluding the 53 rd week

increased 81% to $4.90; increased 70% excluding the 53 week Fiscal 2020 included a 53rd week, which we estimate added approximately $41 million in sales, $11.2 million in operating income and $0.30 of diluted earnings per share

Fourth Quarter Overview

Net sales increased 29% to $568 million, including a 19% comparable sales gain, one ppt. of growth from new stores and 9 ppt. of growth from the additional week in the fourth quarter

increased 29% to $568 million, including a 19% comparable sales gain, one ppt. of growth from new stores and 9 ppt. of growth from the additional week in the fourth quarter Operating income increased 126% to $75 million; increased 92% excluding the 53 rd week

increased 126% to $75 million; increased 92% excluding the 53 week Earnings per diluted share increased 167% to $2.19; increased 129% excluding the 53rd week

Cash Flows and Liquidity Review

Generated a record $280 million in net cash from operating activities, up 48% versus last year, with operating free cash flows of $243 million, up 87% versus prior year

Invested $37 million in capital expenditures and $228 million in SNBR share repurchases in 2020, including $190 million in the fourth quarter; more than $1 billion cash returned to shareholders over the past six years; $247 million remains under our share repurchase authorization

Return on invested capital (ROIC) of 25% for the year, up 720 bp versus 2019 and more than three times our weighted average cost of capital

Leverage ratio of 2.2x EBITDAR at the end of 2020, compared with 2.7x at the end of 2019; continue to operate with a targeted range of 2.5x to 3.0x EBITDAR

Financial Outlook

The company expects to generate full-year 2021 earnings per diluted share of at least $6.00, which is 30% higher than 2020 full-year results excluding the impact of the 53rd week. The outlook assumes an estimated effective income tax rate of approximately 23% (including an estimated $5 million of excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation largely in Q1), compared to an effective tax rate of 20.9% for 2020. The company anticipates 2021 capital expenditures of $70 million to $75 million.

About Sleep Number Corporation

Individuality is our foundation at Sleep Number. Our purpose driven company is comprised of over 4,800 passionate team members who are dedicated to our mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our 360 smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, personalized comfort for proven quality sleep. We have improved over 13 million lives as we strive to improve society’s wellbeing through higher quality sleep.

Sleep science and data are the core of our innovations. Our award-winning 360 smart beds benefit from our proprietary SleepIQ technology - learning from over 9 billion hours of highly accurate sleep data - to provide effortless comfort and individualized sleep health insights, including your daily SleepIQ score.

For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our more than 600 Sleep Number stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations sites.

Forward-looking Statements

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Fourteen Thirteen Weeks Ended Weeks Ended January 2, % of December 28, % of 2021 Net Sales 2019 Net Sales Net sales $ 567,896 100.0 % $ 441,166 100.0 % Cost of sales 211,997 37.3 % 165,052 37.4 % Gross profit 355,899 62.7 % 276,114 62.6 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 221,712 39.0 % 198,123 44.9 % General and administrative 47,084 8.3 % 35,490 8.0 % Research and development 12,511 2.2 % 9,510 2.2 % Total operating expenses 281,307 49.5 % 243,123 55.1 % Operating income 74,592 13.1 % 32,991 7.5 % Interest expense, net 813 0.1 % 2,619 0.6 % Income before income taxes 73,779 13.0 % 30,372 6.9 % Income tax expense 12,420 2.2 % 6,279 1.4 % Net income $ 61,359 10.8 % $ 24,093 5.5 % Net income per share – basic $ 2.28 $ 0.85 Net income per share – diluted $ 2.19 $ 0.82 Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 26,960 28,309 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 1,100 1,047 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 28,060 29,356

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Weeks Ended January 2, % of December 28, % of 2021 Net Sales 2019 Net Sales Net sales $ 1,856,555 100.0 % $ 1,698,352 100.0 % Cost of sales 700,555 37.7 % 646,429 38.1 % Gross profit 1,156,000 62.3 % 1,051,923 61.9 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 771,195 41.5 % 766,922 45.2 % General and administrative 158,999 8.6 % 137,956 8.1 % Research and development 40,910 2.2 % 34,950 2.1 % Total operating expenses 971,104 52.3 % 939,828 55.3 % Operating income 184,896 10.0 % 112,095 6.6 % Interest expense, net 8,924 0.5 % 11,587 0.7 % Income before income taxes 175,972 9.5 % 100,508 5.9 % Income tax expense 36,783 2.0 % 18,663 1.1 % Net income $ 139,189 7.5 % $ 81,845 4.8 % Net income per share – basic $ 5.03 $ 2.78 Net income per share – diluted $ 4.90 $ 2.70 Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 27,665 29,472 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 763 883 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 28,428 30,355

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) subject to reclassification January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,243 $ 1,593 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,046 and $898, respectively 31,871 19,978 Inventories 81,362 87,065 Prepaid expenses 20,839 15,335 Other current assets 43,489 36,397 Total current assets 181,804 160,368 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 175,223 197,421 Operating lease right-of-use assets 314,226 327,017 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 72,871 73,226 Other non-current assets 56,012 48,011 Total assets $ 800,136 $ 806,043 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Borrowings under credit facility $ 244,200 $ 231,000 Accounts payable 91,904 134,594 Customer prepayments 72,017 34,248 Accrued sales returns 24,765 19,809 Compensation and benefits 76,786 40,321 Taxes and withholding 23,339 22,171 Operating lease liabilities 62,077 59,561 Other current liabilities 60,856 53,070 Total current liabilities 655,944 594,774 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 242 3,808 Operating lease liabilities 283,084 298,090 Other non-current liabilities 84,844 68,802 Total non-current liabilities 368,170 370,700 Total liabilities 1,024,114 965,474 Shareholders’ deficit: Undesignated preferred stock; 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 142,500 shares authorized, 25,390 and 27,961 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 254 280 Additional paid-in capital - - Accumulated deficit (224,232 ) (159,711 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (223,978 ) (159,431 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 800,136 $ 806,043

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) subject to reclassification Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Weeks Ended January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 139,189 $ 81,845 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 61,563 61,866 Stock-based compensation 21,813 16,657 Net loss (gain) on disposals and impairments of assets 247 (430 ) Deferred income taxes (3,566 ) (1,014 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,893 ) 4,817 Inventories 5,703 (2,183 ) Income taxes 1,057 3,066 Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,717 ) (13,959 ) Accounts payable (16,755 ) 10,661 Customer prepayments 37,769 7,182 Accrued compensation and benefits 36,825 12,920 Other taxes and withholding 111 725 Other accruals and liabilities 21,315 7,007 Net cash provided by operating activities 279,661 189,160 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (37,100 ) (59,239 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 55 2,615 Purchase of intangible assets (1,973 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (39,018 ) (56,624 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (decrease) increase in short-term borrowings (11,639 ) 26,357 Repurchases of common stock (235,644 ) (165,079 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,602 7,190 Debt issuance costs (312 ) (1,023 ) Net cash used in financing activities (237,993 ) (132,555 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,650 (19 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 1,593 1,612 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 4,243 $ 1,593

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) Fourteen Thirteen Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended January 2, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 2021 2019 Percent of sales: Retail 85.3 % 90.8 % 85.2 % 91.8 % Online and phone 14.5 % 9.0 % 14.5 % 7.6 % Wholesale/other 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.6 % Total Company 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Sales change rates: Retail comparable-store sales 4 12 % 1 % (3 %) 6 % Online and phone 4 93 % 16 % 104 % 12 % Total Retail comparable sales change 4 19 % 2 % 6 % 6 % Net opened/closed stores and 53rd week 10 % 5 % 4 % 5 % Total Retail 29 % 7 % 10 % 11 % Wholesale/other 25 % (56 %) (52 %) (24 %) Total Company 29 % 7 % 9 % 11 % Stores open: Beginning of period 596 602 611 579 Opened 10 12 30 59 Closed (4 ) (3 ) (39 ) (27 ) End of period 602 611 602 611 Other metrics: Average sales per store ($ in 000's) 1, 4 $ 3,052 $ 2,877 Average sales per square foot 1, 4 $ 1,051 $ 1,034 Stores > $2 million net sales 2, 4 67 % 70 % Stores > $3 million net sales 2, 4 29 % 30 % Average revenue per mattress unit 3 $ 4,931 $ 4,945 $ 4,856 $ 4,865

1 Trailing twelve months Total Retail comparable sales per store open at least one year. 2 Trailing twelve months for stores open at least one year (excludes online and phone sales). 3 Represents Total Retail net sales divided by Total Retail mattress units. 4 Fiscal 2020 included 53 weeks, as compared to 52 weeks in fiscal 2019. The additional week in 2020 was in the fiscal fourth quarter. Total Retail comparable sales have been adjusted to remove the estimated impact of the additional week on the three and twelve months ended January 2, 2021.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income plus: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and asset impairments. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash from operating activities. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the comparable GAAP financial measure:

Fourteen Thirteen Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended January 2, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 2021 2019 Net income $ 61,359 $ 24,093 $ 139,189 $ 81,845 Income tax expense 12,420 6,279 36,783 18,663 Interest expense 813 2,621 9,021 11,591 Depreciation and amortization 15,194 15,482 60,783 61,410 Stock-based compensation 6,259 4,623 21,813 16,657 Asset impairments 42 16 302 185 Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,087 $ 53,114 $ 267,891 $ 190,351 Free Cash Flow (in thousands) Fourteen Thirteen Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended Weeks Ended January 2, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 2021 2019 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (7,621 ) $ (672 ) $ 279,661 $ 189,160 Subtract: Purchases of property and equipment 9,026 12,482 37,100 59,239 Free cash flow $ (16,647 ) $ (13,154 ) $ 242,561 $ 129,921 Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Credit Facility (in thousands) Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Weeks Ended January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 Borrowings under credit facility $ 244,200 $ 231,000 Outstanding letters of credit 3,997 3,497 Finance lease obligations 650 756 Consolidated funded indebtedness $ 248,847 $ 235,253 Capitalized operating lease obligations1 548,749 527,008 Total debt including capitalized operating lease obligations (a) $ 797,596 $ 762,261 Adjusted EBITDA (see above) $ 267,891 $ 190,351 Consolidated rent expense 91,458 87,835 Consolidated EBITDAR (b) $ 359,349 $ 278,186 Net Leverage Ratio under credit facility (a divided by b) 2.2 to 1.0 2.7 to 1.0

1 A multiple of six times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations in accordance with our credit facility. Note - Our Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR calculations, Free Cash Flow data and Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Credit Facility are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, "as reported," or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands) ROIC is a financial measure we use to determine how efficiently we deploy our capital. It quantifies the return we earn on our invested capital. Management believes ROIC is also a useful metric for investors and financial analysts. We compute ROIC as outlined below. Our definition and calculation of ROIC may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions and calculations used by other companies. The tables below reconcile net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) and total invested capital, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to the comparable GAAP financial measures:

Fifty-Three Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Weeks Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) Operating income $ 184,896 $ 112,095 Add: Rent expense 1 91,458 87,835 Add: Interest income 97 3 Less: Depreciation on capitalized operating leases 2 (24,001 ) (22,358 ) Less: Income taxes 3 (59,387 ) (42,592 ) NOPAT $ 193,063 $ 134,983 Average invested capital Total deficit $ (223,978 ) $ (159,431 ) Add: Long-term debt 4 244,849 231,756 Add: Capitalized operating lease obligations 5 731,664 702,680 Total invested capital at end of period $ 752,535 $ 775,005 Average invested capital 6 $ 773,413 $ 757,361 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 7 25.0 % 17.8 %

1 Rent expense is added back to operating income to show the impact of owning versus leasing the related assets. 2 Depreciation is based on the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending capitalized operating lease obligations (see note 5) for the respective reporting periods with an assumed thirty-year useful life. This life assumption is based on our long-term participation in given markets though specific retail location lease commitments are generally 5 to 10 years at inception. This is subtracted from operating income to illustrate the impact of owning versus leasing the related assets. 3 Reflects annual effective income tax rates, before discrete adjustments, of 23.5% and 24.0% for 2020 and 2019, respectively. 4 Long-term debt includes existing finance lease liabilities. 5 A multiple of eight times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations. The methodology utilized aligns with the methodology of a nationally recognized credit rating agency. 6 Average invested capital represents the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending invested capital balances. 7 ROIC equals NOPAT divided by average invested capital. Note - Our ROIC calculation and data are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

