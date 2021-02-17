 

Kimco Realty Expands ESG Commitment by Outlining Ambitious Five and Ten-Year Goals

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced a series of five and ten-year goals that will guide the company’s environmental, social impact, and governance (ESG) strategy and build upon its industry-leading achievements in these areas to date.

Kimco Realty ESG Goals (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the publication of Kimco’s latest Corporate Responsibility Report, the company outlined five ESG pillars, grounded in its business strategy, to guide its program: Communicate Openly with Stakeholders, Embrace the Future of Retail, Engage Tenants and Communities, Lead in Operations and Resiliency, and Foster an Engaged, Inclusive and Ethical Team. Following consultations with key stakeholder groups, Kimco is now announcing a series of goals under each pillar that are designed to focus the company’s efforts over the next five to ten years. Kimco is making a total of 16 new commitments, which include:

  • Communicate Openly with Stakeholders: Kimco is committed to best-in-class ESG disclosure, and will continue to regularly engage with stakeholders and align its annual reporting with leading disclosure standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
  • Embrace the Future of Retail: The future of brick and mortar retail centers around essentials – delivering necessity goods and services through physical stores that provide superior convenience, optimize last-mile fulfillment and distribution, and foster customer loyalty by meeting the changing needs of today’s consumer. To that end, Kimco has committed to establishing Curbside Pickup infrastructure within 100% of its controlled parking areas by 2025.
  • Engage Tenants and Communities: Kimco has committed to contribute $1 million annually in support of small businesses and other charitable causes in the communities in which it operates.
  • Lead in Operations and Resiliency: The company recognizes that immediate action is critical to reducing the effects of climate change. In alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement’s objective of limiting average global temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius, Kimco is committing to a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from 2018 to 2030, with the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
  • Foster an Engaged, Inclusive and Ethical Team: Kimco has made great strides to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture (DEI), and the company views diversity as an integral part of its ability to innovate, adapt and succeed. In addition to continuing to advance DEI in all areas of its business, the company is making a specific commitment to increase the proportion of diverse employees to 60% of management by 2030 through the establishment of programs to recruit, develop, and retain diverse talent and promote a culture of inclusion.

“We believe that business is one of the most powerful engines for change in society,” said Conor Flynn, Chief Executive Officer of Kimco Realty. “The commitments we make today in the areas of climate change, diversity, and community impact will make a difference now and for future generations.”

