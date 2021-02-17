Cutera, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR ) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue was $49.9 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 4% from the prior-year period and an increase of 28% sequentially. The year-over-year decline was solely attributed to lower levels of capital equipment purchases due to COVID-related disruptions, while patient traffic and energy-based treatment volumes were estimated to be at pre-COVID-19 levels during the quarter. Capital Equipment revenue of $30.1 million declined 26% over the prior-year period, while increasing 25% sequentially over the third quarter of 2020. Recurring revenue, defined as the combination of Service, Skincare and Consumable Product categories, was $19.8 million during the fourth quarter, growing 80% over the prior-year period and 32% sequentially over the third quarter of 2020. Skincare revenue was $10.6 million during the quarter, compared to $2.3 million in the prior-year period, growth of 363%. Consumable Product revenue was $3.0 million, growing 19% over the prior-year period and 31% sequentially from the third quarter of 2020, reflecting the continued recovery of energy-based treatment volumes. Service revenue of $6.2 million was flat versus the prior-year period, despite decreased access to practices from COVID-related restrictions.

Gross Margin was 56.2% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 55.6% in the prior-year period. Impacts from lower capital equipment production volumes and product mix shift were offset by reductions in fixed overhead and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating Expense improvements provided a year-over-year reduction of $4.1 million in the quarter, driven by lower selling expenses, partially offset by legal expenses.

Net income was $2.2 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share, as compared to a net loss of ($2.1) million, or ($0.15) per fully diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue was $147.7 million, compared to $181.7 million in 2019. Capital Equipment revenue of $90.8 million decreased 35% over 2019. Recurring Revenue of $56.9 million increased 38% over 2019, driven by Skincare increase of $16.5M over 2019.

Gross Margin was 51.3% for full-year 2020, as compared to 54.0% in 2019.

Operating Expenses decreased $11.6 million to $98.6 million, a decline of 11% over 2019.

Net loss was $23.9 million, or ($1.43) per fully diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $12.3 million, or ($0.88) per fully diluted share, in 2019.

“I am pleased with our overall results for the fourth quarter and by the efforts our team put forth over the entirety of 2020. Our team’s commitment to execution drove steady improvement during the second half of 2020, posting solid results despite the difficult operating environment,” commented Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, Inc. “Our focus and resiliency enabled us to make steady progress on our vital commercial and operational initiatives during 2020. As a result of these efforts, we enter 2021 well-positioned to accelerate growth and expand profitability as the impact of COVID-19 continues to wane. I am particularly excited about what lies ahead for Cutera, as we work to bring truly innovative products to market and continue to fortify our business with greater discipline to sustain our financial performance.”

2021 Outlook

Given the continued uncertainty surrounding the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wide range of outcomes for its impact on capital sales, and its potential to delay procedure volumes over the course of the year, the Company will not be providing formal guidance at this time.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to the discuss these results and related matters today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Participating on the call will be Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, Rohan Seth, Chief Financial Officer, and, Jason Richey, President.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or + 1-201-493-6725 (international) and refer to the Conference Code: 13715746.

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has developed innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, in order to supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, management has disclosed certain non-GAAP financial measures for the statement of operations and net income (loss) per diluted share. Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, executive and other non-recurring separation costs, customer relationship management (“CRM”) and enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system costs, and non-recurring legal and litigation costs, as well as the net tax impact of excluding these items. From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if the Company believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management. The Company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Forward-looking non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, executive and other non-recurring separation costs, CRM and ERP system costs, and non-recurring legal and litigation costs.

Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company’s ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter, and year to year, on a regular basis and for benchmarking against other similar companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, the operating performance measure as prescribed by GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures for the statement of operations and net income per diluted share exclude the following:

Non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation. The Company has excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to its employees, the Company continues to evaluate its business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. The Company records stock-based compensation expense related to grants of options, employee stock purchase plan, and performance and restricted stock. Depending upon the size, timing and the terms of the grants, this expense may vary significantly but will recur in future periods. The Company believes that excluding stock-based compensation better allows for comparisons to its peer companies;

Depreciation and amortization. The Company has excluded depreciation and amortization expense in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges to current operations;

Executive and other non-recurring separation costs. We have excluded costs associated with the resignation of our former Executive Officers in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We exclude these and other non-recurring employee separation costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses;

Customer Relationship Management. We have excluded CRM system costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase implementation of a new CRM solution and the related technology infrastructure costs. We exclude these costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance;

Enterprise Resource Planning. We have excluded ERP system costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase implementation of a new ERP solution and the related technology infrastructure costs. We exclude these costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance; and

Non-recurring legal and litigation costs. We have excluded costs incurred related to third party litigation and disputes, that are of a non-recurring nature.

The Company believes that excluding all of the items above allows users of its financial statements to better review and assess both current and historical results of operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements include, but are not limited to, Cutera’s plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, CFO and other senior leadership searches, product launches and performance, trends, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” “foresee” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause Cutera's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, the Registration Statement on Form S-8 and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by Cutera.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Cutera undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Cutera's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, as discussed in this release, is preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment.

The financial data presented for the year ended December 31, 2020 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their audit.

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, Reporting Unit Balance Sheet 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,047 $ 26,316 Marketable investments - 7,605 Accounts receivable, net 22,645 21,556 Inventories 28,508 33,921 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 8,096 5,648 Total current assets 106,296 95,046 Property and equipment, net 2,299 2,817 Deferred tax asset 643 423 Goodwill 1,339 1,339 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,076 7,702 Other long-term assets 5,080 6,411 Total assets $ 132,733 $ 113,738 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,684 $ 12,685 Accrued liabilities 31,079 30,307 Operating leases liabilities 2,260 2,800 Extended warranty liabilities 1,216 1,999 Deferred revenue 9,489 10,831 Total current liabilities 50,728 58,622 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,748 3,391 Income tax liability - 93 PPP Loan payable 7,185 - Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,950 5,112 Other long-term liabilities 242 578 Total liabilities 75,853 67,796 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 18 14 Additional paid-in capital 117,097 82,346 Accumulated deficit (60,235) (36,358) Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (60) Total stockholders' equity 56,880 45,942 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 132,733 $ 113,738

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Products $ 43,723 $ 45,593 125,113 $ 158,638 Service 6,220 6,202 22,570 23,074 Total net revenue 49,943 51,795 147,683 181,712 Products 17,999 18,415 58,325 64,693 Service 3,878 4,590 13,586 18,856 Total cost of revenue 21,877 23,005 71,911 83,549 Gross profit 28,066 28,790 75,772 98,163 Gross margin % 56% 56% 51% 54% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,656 20,323 52,766 71,109 Research and development 4,029 4,463 14,322 15,085 General and administrative 7,938 5,933 31,512 24,033 Total operating expenses 26,623 30,719 98,600 110,227 Income (Loss) from operations 1,443 (1,929) (22,828) (12,064) Interest and other income (expense), net 7 (20) (579) (199) Income (Loss) before income taxes 1,450 (1,949) (23,407) (12,263) Income tax expense (benefit) (738) 139 470 85 Net Income (loss) $ 2,188 $ (2,088) $ (23,877) $ (12,348) Net Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.15) $ (1.43) $ (0.88) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.15) $ (1.43) $ (0.88) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 17,653 14,261 16,691 14,096 Diluted 17,840 14,261 16,691 14,096

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,188 $ (2,088) $ (23,877) $ (12,348) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 2,052 2,828 10,109 9,832 Depreciation of tangible assets 338 364 1,394 1,548 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 579 746 2,593 2,915 Impairment of capitalized cloud computing costs - - 805 - Change in deferred tax asset (143) 36 (220) 34 Provision for credit losses 394 (57) 2,144 590 Loss on sale of marketable investments, net - 60 - Change in right-of-use asset/liability due to modification 705 - 955 - Other 183 72 453 127 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,442) 1,723 (3,233) (2,509) Inventories 825 121 5,413 (5,907) Other current assets and prepaid expenses (1,208) (339) (2,481) (1,762) Other long-term assets (1,009) (747) (2,067) (3,355) Accounts payable (148) (1,455) (6,034) 1,406 Accrued liabilities 5,450 2,257 891 7,157 Extended warranty liabilities (281) (233) (783) (1,160) Other long-term liabilities - - - (140) Deferred revenue (587) 749 (2,985) 1,656 Income tax liability (93) - (93) (301) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,803 3,977 (16,956) (2,217) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, equipment and software (505) (467) (1,279) (991) Disposal of property and equipment 30 - 30 45 Proceeds from sales of marketable investments 5,648 - 5,648 - Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments 9,050 3,250 28,050 14,700 Purchase of marketable investments (1,649) (4,383) (26,060) (12,687) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 12,574 (1,600) 6,389 1,067 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 723 1,294 1,579 2,894 Proceeds from long-term debt - - 7,167 - Gross proceeds from equity offering - - 28,798 - Offering costs on the equity offering - - (2,303) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (88) (81) (3,428) (831) Payments on finance lease obligations (2) (153) (515) (649) Net cash provided by financing activities 633 1,060 31,298 1,414 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 17,010 3,437 20,731 264 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 29,394 22,879 26,316 26,052 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 46,404 $ 26,316 $ 47,047 $ 26,316

CUTERA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except percentage data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change Twelve Months Ended % Change December 31, December 31, 2020 Vs December 31, December 31, 2020 Vs 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 2019 Revenue By Geography: United States $ 21,060 $ 31,271 -33% $ 61,202 $ 106,243 -42% International 28,883 20,524 +41% 86,481 75,469 +15% Total Net Revenue $ 49,943 $ 51,795 -4% $ 147,683 $ 181,712 -19% International as a percentage of total revenue 58% 40% 59% 42% Revenue By Product Category: Systems - North America $ 18,426 $ 28,526 -35% $ 50,721 $ 96,718 -48% - Rest of World 11,719 12,246 -4% 40,045 43,760 -8% Total Systems 30,145 40,772 -26% 90,766 140,478 -35% Consumables 3,023 2,539 +19% 9,286 9,648 -4% Skincare 10,555 2,282 +363% 25,061 8,512 +194% Total Products 43,723 45,593 -4% 125,113 158,638 -21% Service 6,220 6,202 +0% 22,570 23,074 -2% Total Net Revenue $ 49,943 $ 51,795 -4% $ 147,683 $ 181,712 -19% Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pre-tax Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 306 $ 469 $ 1,665 $ 1,572 Sales and marketing 767 1,430 3,385 4,510 Research and development 325 460 1,669 1,536 General and administrative 654 469 3,390 2,214 $ 2,052 $ 2,828 $ 10,109 $ 9,832

CUTERA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Depreciation

and

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Legal - Former CFO

Settlement/Lutronic Taxes and

Other Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Depreciation

and

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation CRM and ERP

Implementation/

write-off Taxes and

Other Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 49,943 - - - - $ 49,943 $ 51,795 - - - - $ 51,795 Cost of revenue 21,877 (174 ) (306 ) - 275 21,672 23,005 (136 ) (469 ) - - 22,400 Gross profit 28,066 174 306 - (275 ) 28,271 28,790 136 469 - - 29,395 Gross margin % 56 % 57 % 56 % 57 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,656 (682 ) (767 ) - - 13,207 20,323 (910 ) (1,430 ) (124 ) - 17,859 Research and development 4,029 (34 ) (325 ) - - 3,670 4,463 (35 ) (460 ) - - 3,968 General and administrative 7,938 (27 ) (654 ) (566 ) - 6,691 5,933 (29 ) (469 ) 41 - 5,476 Total operating expenses 26,623 (743 ) (1,746 ) (566 ) - 23,568 30,719 (974 ) (2,359 ) (83 ) - 27,303 Income (loss) from operations 1,443 917 2,052 566 (275 ) 4,703 (1,929 ) 1,110 2,828 83 - 2,092 Interest and other expense, net 7 - - - - 7 (20 ) - - - - (20 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,450 917 2,052 566 (275 ) 4,710 (1,949 ) 1,110 2,828 83 - 2,072 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (738 ) - - - - (738 ) 139 - - - (201 ) (62 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,188 $ 917 $ 2,052 $ 566 $ (275 ) $ 5,448 $ (2,088 ) $ 1,110 $ 2,828 $ 83 $ 201 $ 2,134 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.31 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.31 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.14 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 17,653 17,653 14,261 14,261 Diluted 17,840 17,840 14,261 14,904 Operating expenses as a % of net revenue GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Sales and marketing 29.2 % 26.4 % 39.2 % 34.5 % Research and development 8.1 % 7.2 % 8.6 % 7.7 % General and administrative 15.9 % 13.4 % 11.5 % 10.6 % 53.3 % 47.2 % 59.3 % 52.7 %

CUTERA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Depreciation

and

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation CRM and ERP

Implementation/write-off Severance (RIF) Legal -Former CFO Settlement/Lutronic Taxes and

Other Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Depreciation

and

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation CRM and ERP

Implementation/ write-off Taxes and

Other Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 147,683 - - - - $ 147,683 $ 181,712 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 181,712 Cost of revenue 71,911 (591 ) (1,665 ) - (318 ) - 275 69,612 83,549 (522 ) (1,572 ) - - 81,455 Gross profit 75,772 591 1,665 - 318 - (275 ) 78,071 98,163 522 1,572 - - 100,257 Gross margin % 51 % 53 % 54 % 55 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 52,766 (3,136 ) (3,384 ) - (274 ) - - $ 45,972 71,109 (3,627 ) (4,510 ) (325 ) - 62,647 Research and development 14,322 (149 ) (1,670 ) - (130 ) - - 12,373 15,085 (109 ) (1,536 ) - - 13,440 General and administrative 31,512 (111 ) (3,390 ) (1,139 ) (101 ) (1,925 ) (324 ) 24,522 24,033 (205 ) (2,214 ) (1,089 ) (614 ) 19,911 Total operating expenses 98,600 (3,396 ) (8,444 ) (1,139 ) (505 ) (1,925 ) (324 ) 82,867 110,227 (3,941 ) (8,260 ) (1,414 ) (614 ) 95,998 Income (loss) from operations (22,828 ) 3,987 10,109 1,139 823 1,925 49 (4,796 ) (12,064 ) 4,463 9,832 1,414 614 4,259 Interest and other expense, net (579 ) - - - - - (579 ) (199 ) - - - - (199 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (23,407 ) 3,987 10,109 1,139 823 1,925 49 (5,375 ) (12,263 ) 4,463 9,832 1,414 614 4,060 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 470 - - - - - 9 479 85 - - - 87 172 Net income (loss) $ (23,877 ) $ 3,987 $ 10,109 $ 1,139 $ 823 $ 1,925 $ 40 $ (5,854 ) $ (12,348 ) $ 4,463 $ 9,832 $ 1,414 $ 527 $ 3,888 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.43 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.88 ) $ 0.28 Diluted $ (1.43 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.88 ) $ 0.27 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 16,691 16,691 14,096 14,096 Diluted 16,691 16,691 14,096 14,512 Operating expenses as a % of net revenue GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Sales and marketing 35.7 % 31.1 % 39.1 % 34.5 % Research and development 9.6 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 7.4 % General and administrative 21.3 % 16.6 % 13.2 % 11.0 % 66.8 % 56.1 % 60.7 % 52.8 %

CUTERA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 2,188 $ (23,877 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 2,052 10,109 Depreciation and amortization 917 3,987 CRM and ERP implementation costs - 1,139 Severance (RIF) - 823 Legal -Former CFO Settlement/Lutronic 566 1,925 Other adjustments (275 ) 49 Interest and other expense, net (7 ) 23,407 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (738 ) (23,407 ) Total adjustments $ 2,515 $ 18,032 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,703 $ (5,845 )

