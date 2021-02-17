 

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE ARCO) Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

You are invited to participate in a webcast with the senior management of Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO), to discuss the Company's results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, which will be reported before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer, and senior management will host the webcast. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Participants will be able to join the webcast (Google Chrome is recommended) using the following link: Arcos Dorados Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call. The link will also be available on the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations webpage, www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

The webcast replay will be available using the same link, through May 17, 2021.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,200 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 12/31/2020). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the investors section of its website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.



25.01.21
Arcos Dorados in Brazil Is Serving up a New Sustainable Food Tray in its McDonald’s Restaurants
21.01.21
Arcos Dorados Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Comparable Sales and Provides an Outlook For 2021

Arcos Dorados - weltweit größter McDonalds Franchisee