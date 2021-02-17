Fastly Names Brett Shirk as Chief Revenue Officer

In his new role, Shirk will further develop and drive Fastly’s global sales and client services strategy as the company continues its trajectory in the cloud and security space. Shirk will help lead Fastly’s business planning to effectively meet customers’ needs, while continuing to strengthen the company’s customer and go-to-market strategy. With an eye on international expansion, he will help scale Fastly’s global sales organization and processes while strengthening customer and partner relationships. Shirk has extensive experience in executing ambitious plans, and exceeding the demands of complex and changing markets.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced the appointment of Brett Shirk as Chief Revenue Officer, effective February 22, 2021. Shirk joins Fastly with over 25 years of experience in the cloud and security industry, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at Rubrik. He will report directly to Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby.

“We are thrilled to welcome a sales leader of Brett’s caliber to our team at Fastly,” said Bixby. “His leadership philosophy, which seeks to create inclusive, customer-focused teams that operate with integrity, is highly compatible with Fastly’s customer- and values-first approach, which we apply to everything we do. Brett has a proven track record of driving sales and customer success across geographies, and his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow the organization and provide our customers with a fast, reliable, and secure edge cloud platform.”

“I am excited to contribute to Fastly’s enduring commitment to helping customers effectively scale their digital presence at every point in the customer experience lifecycle,” said Shirk. “It’s an honor to become part of a company whose values of inclusion and service are aligned with my own. Together, I believe we will be able to deliver tremendous results for not only our customers, but also our employees, shareholders, and other stakeholders.”

During his tenure at Rubrik, Shirk led all worldwide go-to-market field operations, including sales, technical sales, operations, channel, alliances, inside sales, and renewals. Prior to Rubrik, Shirk served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas for VMware and was responsible for strategic planning, business operations, go-to-market strategy, and management of VMware’s business in Latin America, the United States, and Canada. He also previously held positions at Symantec and Veritas.

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

