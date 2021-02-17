Aspen Technology to Present at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karl Johnsen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Virtual Summit. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.